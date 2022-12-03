An art show, a letter-writing carnival and more this weekend Plan your week ahead with these events /how-to-lounge/art-culture/an-art-show-a-letter-writing-carnival-and-more-this-weekend-111670000472050.html 111670000472050 story

Daakroom is back with a letter-writing carnival

Daakroom, a unique event designed to re-introduce children and larger audiences to letter-writing in innovative, creative, and engaging ways founded by designers Harnehmat Kaur and Shivani Mehta, hosts its letter-writing carnival this weeked. The fair, named after ‘daak’, the Hindi term for post, will host competitions and workshops around writing and post. It also has music, theatre, dance, shopping, food and interactive demos from the Postal Department, deploying fun ways to get people of all age groups excited about letter writing. The evening ends with a stand-up comedy performance by the charming Sejal Bhat.

At Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, New Delhi on December, 4, 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.com

Shining the light on a master

An artwork by Benodebehari Mukherjee (Vadehra)

Vadehra Art Gallery is showing works by Benodebehari Mukherjee in its contemporary arts space. Titled, Through Wakefulness, A Night Rising, on view are his works from the early 1920s to the late 1950s. On display are landscapes, figurations, flower studies, wood-cuts, some collages and compositions from when his eyesight started declining. “Mukherjee’s poignant reclamation of sight through intuition—replacing overt realism—suggests an unexpected but distinctive brand of late modernism in which individual perspective is prioritized through a vocabulary of motifs,” mentions the curatorial note.

On at Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 28 January, Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm.

A literary weekend

The Bangalore Literature Festival is back with its 11th edition, featuring over 250 speakers from across the globe. This year, one will get to hear conversations with Booker Prize winners Geetanjali Shree and Shehan Karunatilaka, Pico Iyer, Sahitya Akademi winner Sarah Joseph and Ambai, and more. There are two children’s venues as well. One can also attend ScreenLit, the new pitch platform for screenwriters. This edition brings to India leading names from the Asia-Pacific Writers and Translators, which is the region’s longest running literary network. The LitMart returns—it allows first-time writers to present their stories to a jury of publishers, editors and literary agents.

From 3-4 December at the LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru, 10am onwards

A conference on interacting with history

India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) is organising a national conference on Archives and Museums - Facing History and Ourselves:Revisiting Archives and Museums in the 21st Century India at Emami Art this weekend.

It is a showcase of 11 projects with five partner institutions of the IFA: Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, West Bengal; People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI); Museum of Christian Art (MoCA), Goa; Star of Mysore (SoM), Mysore, Karnataka and SL Bhatia History of Medicine Museum, Library & Archives, Bangalore, Karnataka. Curators and art historians will talk about their experiences of engaging with the collections of these institutions and reimagining them as sites of creative engagements, knowledge production and dissemination.

The conference will feature bookend key-note lectures by Indira Chowdhury and Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and across three panels titled ‘Retelling from Absences; Rethinking Public History; and Reimagining Access and Outreach’, experts from the field Latika Gupta, Partho Dutta, and Shaleen Wadhwan will engage the 11 project coordinators to explore various facets of their work with the collections at these institutions. At a fourth panel titled ‘Museums and Archives: Renewed Entry Points’ expert Anant Maringanti will engage the directors of these five institutions to rethink the role and relevance of their archives and museums.

At Emami Art, Kolkata, 2-3 December from 10.30 am