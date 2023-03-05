Add a dash of colour to the week ahead with these 3 events With a selection of decadent festive sweets, an eclectic art exhibition and a special festive lunch menu, the week ahead promises to be quite memorable /how-to-lounge/art-culture/add-a-dash-of-colour-to-the-week-ahead-with-these-3-events-111677988010684.html 111677988010684 story

Sweet celebrations

This Holi, why not add a contemporary touch to your celebrations? Khoya Mithai has launched a special artisanal menu to add a sweet touch to your Holi. You can still stay true to tradition by bringing in the much-loved Chandrakala gujias. However, add a modern twist by experimenting with new flavours such as paan and coconut. The former is particularly interesting with a filling of khoya, gulakand and roasted nuts, garnished with a rose petal.Some of the offerings include thandai barfi, thandai powder, gujias, savouries and a wide range of hampers. Each hamper contains organic colours by Phool to ensure you play a safe and conscious Holi. Available for delivery in Delhi NCR and Mumbai on www.khoyamithai.com. While a box of 9 Chandrakala gujias is priced at ₹1100 plus taxes, the hampers range from ₹1100 plus taxes to ₹2985 plus taxes.

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Call Me Chihiro, The Consultant and more

A work by Devangi Sidharth

Across mediums

The Art Exchange is presenting a group show, ‘Pulse: Vibration of Life’, curated by Aarti Uppal Singha. On showcase are works by 16 artists on a myriad of mediums, ranging from paintings, collages and ceramics to digital art and photographs. Some of the names in the exhibition include Balesh Jindal, Devangi Sidharth, Dharmendra Singh, Divyaman Singh, Khushroo Kalayanwala, and more. On view at The Stainless Gallery, Mira Corporate Suites, Mathura Road, New Delhi, 11 am to 7 pm

Also read: What birds teach us about being human

Holi at JW Cafe

Regional flavours

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is presenting a set of celebratory meals for its guests. The all-day dining restaurant at the hotel, JW Cafe, is showcasing regional flavours from across India. Some of the foods on offer, to commemorate Holi, include bhajaniche thalipeeth, chole tikki kulche, sewiyyan ka Muzaffar, appam with stew, urlai roast, dal amti, and more. Lunch at JW Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Monday to Thursday, 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Also read: Vaalvi review: Marathi dark comedy gets away with murder