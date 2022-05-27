A week with a little bit of everything

A FILM ON BHARATANATYAM

Dvija is a short film based on Bharatanatyam, performed by the acclaimed danseuse Savitha Sastry and directed by the award-winning director A.K. Srikanth. The film, which explores the concept of karma, rebirth and the relationship the transactional world has with God, is scheduled for an OTT release on 2 Jun

OBSERVING NATURE

Bengaluru-based Green Panther, which designs activities and learning kits related to nature for children, will be hosting a workshop on 28 May on natural journaling. The aim is to offer children tips and techniques on how to observe and record nature. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur, 11am-1pm; to book, call 9727582092/ 8296105847

A TASTE OF ITALY

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is offering a special menu, curated by chef Dane Fernandes and team, featuring traditional and modern delicacies from Italy. The dishes include Tartare Di Avocado E Pomodoro, Zuppa Di Cipollini, Branzino Al Forno and Mango Limoncello. The Romano’s Tasting Menu is available till 31 May at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, 6.30-11.30pm; for reservations, call 022-6882 8661

RETURN OF AN ART FESTIVAL

The Mumbai edition of the India Art Festival, which has been trying to make art affordable and accessible, is back after nearly two years. Forty-five art galleries and 550 artists are taking part in the 10th edition. At the Nehru Centre, Mumbai, till 29 May; for details, visit https://indiaartfestival.com/

