A week packed with food, art and culture

Easter Brunch

The Lodhi is hosting an Easter Sunday brunch featuring classic and contemporary delicacies from around the world: turkey galantine, Bergen Easter chicken, polenta egg bake, devilled eggs, and more. The Lodhi Bakery is offering special desserts, classic carrot cake and hot cross buns. For children, there’s an Easter-eggs hunt. The Lodhi, Delhi, on 17 April, 12.30-3pm

Fresh Vietnamese salad rolls at Toast & Tonic, BKC

Sunny Side Up

Toast & Tonic, Bandra Kurla Complex, has introduced a selection, “Summer Side Up”, to bring seasonal local ingredients to the plate and keep you cool. On offer are dishes such as Everything Summer Salad, fresh Vietnamese summer rolls and Alphonso mango panna cotta. Available at Toast & Tonic, BKC, Mumbai, from 18 April-31 May, noon-midnight

Drawing out Nuance

A new show, Drawn From Practice II, looks at the conceptual, notional and foundational roles of drawing in artistic practice. Through the work of Ayesha Sultana, Bhasha Chakrabarti, Sanchayan Ghosh and Seher Shah, it looks at the deeply personal yet central frameworks of deliberation. Experimenter, Ballygunge Place, Kolkata, till 30 June, 10.30am-6.30pm (Monday-Saturday)

Ayesha Sultana, Untitled, 2022. Courtesy: Experimenter, Kolkata

Showcasing Culture

A unique digital platform, Festivals from India, will showcase art and culture for global audiences. This India-UK initiative, to be launched on 20 April, has been designed and developed by ArtBrahma, a sister concern of Art X Company, and created in collaboration with the British Council. For details, visit www.festivalsfromindia.com

Artistic legacy

Bikaner House is hosting a show by three artists from the same family: Life Is A Theatre by Sakti Burman, The Garden Of My Soul by Maite Delteil and Games Of Life by Maya Burman. This show of artists who share an Indo-French cultural heritage is curated by Ranjit Hoskote and features a collection of their recent works. Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, Delhi, till 22 April, 11am-6pm daily