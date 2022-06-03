A week full of food and art

MAKING BENGALURU GREEN AGAIN

Future City Bengaluru, a three-day festival organised by Jhatkaa.org and Bangalore Creative Circus, aims to engage citizens in an ongoing conversation on the city, technology, sustainability, innovation and action. There will be a series of stalls, events, workshops, performances, competitions and live art featuring an interactive Augmented Reality display that envisions a better city and will transport viewers into a cleaner and greener future.

Future City Bengaluru will be held at Bangalore Creative Circus, 12/2, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb, 5 June, noon-8pm

SLINKING BACK TO FAME

Restaurateur Vicky Singh has partnered with Riyaaz Amlani to reopen the Mumbai restaurant Slink & Bardot in a new avatar, with a menu described as “cuisine without borders”. There’s feni from Goa, spices from Georgia and a Peruvian ceviche.

THE POETIC PRACTICE OF ROKEYA SULTANA

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Bengal Foundation will be presenting a retrospective of Bangladeshi artist Rokeya Sultana, who trained in Santiniketan under Somnath Hore. After Delhi, the exhibition, which showcases her work over four decades, will travel to Kolkata in July and then to Dhaka. ‘Rokeya Sultana’, at the Lalit Kala Akademi, Delhi, 7-26 June, 11am-7pm

CELEBRATING THE KING OF FRUITS

Monkey Bar is celebrating the mango in a myriad ways. Titled Mango Talkies, the special menu features dishes such as Not Your Aam Gumchup, which features potato and chickpea stuffed pani puri served with aam panna; a version of Kerala’s fish mango curry; and the Pride of Malda, a twist on Bengal’s chingri malai paturi. Another highlight is the Shuddh Desi Tacos, braised jackfruit stuffed in whole-wheat tacos, topped with chilli mango and kala aam papad. At Monkey Bar, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, till 19 June

