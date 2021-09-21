Advertisement

Home > How To Lounge> Art & Culture > A new exhibition brings the Gauri dancers of Mewar to Gurgaon

A new exhibition brings the Gauri dancers of Mewar to Gurgaon

This is the largest show yet of the Gauri dancers series, photographed by Udaipur-based artist Waswo X. Waswo and handpainted by Rajesh Soni

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 21.09.2021  |  09:05 AM IST
In the exhibition, presented by Latitude 28 and the Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts, one can see images of men and young boys, cross-dressed, standing against an ornate backdrop. These are Gauri dancers ,who still practice a centuries-old performance art tradition popular among the tribal communities of southern Rajasthan. Gauri Dancers, Black and white pigment print, hand-coloured by Rajesh Soni © Waswo X. Waswo I Courtesy Latitude 28
It was in 2010 that Udaipur-based artist Waswo X Waswo first made a photo of a Gauri performer as part of his regular ‘Studio in Rajasthan’ series. As the state promotions condensed the days-long performance to an hour-long event, Waswo got worried that the essence of Gauri would be lost. So, he embarked on a project to photograph the performers. Courtesy Latitude 28
Today, the series spans 68 images, and 60 of those are being shown at Galerie at Museo till 15 October. There is very little documentation about Gauri, practiced in southern Rajasthan. This makes the book, Gauri Dancers, published by Mapin Publishing in 2019, very significant. Courtesy Latitude 28
“As the festival of Raksha Bandhan comes to a close across much of north India, a period of forty days encompasses the duration of the Gavri performance where worship, entertainment and art collide with splendid virtuosity,” writes Pramod Kumar KG in the book, ‘Gauri Dancers’, which also features photos from the series. Courtesy Latitude 28
Pramod Kumar KG further writes in the book: With his merry band consisting of Rajesh Soni, R. Vijay, Ganpat Mali, Jay Prakash, and an extended crew, Waswo the outsider lays hesitant claim to the foreign ethnographer’s propensity for indexicality. Courtesy Latitude 28
