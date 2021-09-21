A new exhibition brings the Gauri dancers of Mewar to Gurgaon

It was in 2010 that Udaipur-based artist Waswo X Waswo first made a photo of a Gauri performer as part of his regular ‘Studio in Rajasthan’ series. As the state promotions condensed the days-long performance to an hour-long event, Waswo got worried that the essence of Gauri would be lost. So, he embarked on a project to photograph the performers. Courtesy Latitude 28