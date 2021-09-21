A new exhibition brings the Gauri dancers of Mewar to Gurgaon

It was in 2010 that Udaipur-based artist Waswo X Waswo first made a photo of a Gauri performer as part of his regular ‘Studio in Rajasthan’ series. As the state promotions condensed the days-long performance to an hour-long event, Waswo got worried that the essence of Gauri would be lost. So, he embarked on a project to photograph the performers. Courtesy Latitude 28
Today, the series spans 68 images, and 60 of those are being shown at Galerie at Museo till 15 October. There is very little documentation about Gauri, practiced in southern Rajasthan. This makes the book, Gauri Dancers, published by Mapin Publishing in 2019, very significant. Courtesy Latitude 28
“As the festival of Raksha Bandhan comes to a close across much of north India, a period of forty days encompasses the duration of the Gavri performance where worship, entertainment and art collide with splendid virtuosity,” writes Pramod Kumar KG in the book, ‘Gauri Dancers’, which also features photos from the series. Courtesy Latitude 28
Pramod Kumar KG further writes in the book: With his merry band consisting of Rajesh Soni, R. Vijay, Ganpat Mali, Jay Prakash, and an extended crew, Waswo the outsider lays hesitant claim to the foreign ethnographer’s propensity for indexicality. Courtesy Latitude 28