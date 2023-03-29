A new AstaGuru auction celebrates rare works of art by Indian modernists The latest edition of ‘Collectors Choice’, AstaGuru's modern Indian art auction will showcase significant works by the likes of J Swaminathan, M.V. Dhurandhar, M.F. Husain, and more /how-to-lounge/art-culture/a-new-astaguru-auction-celebrates-rare-works-of-art-by-indian-modernists-111680071798023.html 111680071798023 story

Auction house Astaguru’s latest edition of ‘Collectors Choice’ Modern Indian Art auction will showcase rare compositions by leading modernists from different periods. The auction will take place on 29 and 30 March.

The auction is showcasing five works of M.F. Husain in different mediums, including an untitled still life work executed in 1993. Also on offer are watercolour paintings by acclaimed artist M.V. Dhurandhar, capturing the essence of the Indian countryside. The auction will showcase, for the first time, an untitled oil work by artist J Swaminathan. Another artwork, a signature Bindu work by artist S.H. Raza, titled Holi, is going under the hammer as well. Several creations by artist F.N. Souza are being presented, including ‘Still Life With Skull,’ which was dates back to 1984.

A thread that runs through the sale is the presence of several important charcoal works, including an untitled work by Manjit Bawa from 2000. A two-sided work by Amrita Sher-Gil, a national treasure artist, will also be part of this auction.

Unique works by prolific artists such as Nicholas Roerich, Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, S H Raza, Jehangir Sabavala, Akbar Padamsee, K H Ara, Arpana Caur, and more, are also being showcased in around 200 lots tracing different periods of modern Indian art.

The bidding will take place on the official website and through AstaGuru’s Mobile App. A telephone bidding facility that can be accessed by the bidders. The bidding will open at ₹20,000.

