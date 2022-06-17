A mix of art, theatre and food for the week ahead

A sweet treat for Father's Day

Zinque India, a boutique cloud-based patisserie located in Khar (West), Mumbai, has come up with a box of four assorted mini cakes. The eggless cakes combine taste and health: They are vegan, gluten-free and have been made without refined sugar. The box can be customised with your father’s favourites; you can choose from options such as raspberry dark chocolate and blueberry overload, rum chocolate and walnut, and Lotus Biscoff cheesecake. Order online within Mumbai from https://www.zinqueindia.com/

‘A Judgement Error??’

An intense drama

Ventures Theatre is set to stage its popular play, A Judgement Error??, in Bengaluru. This intense play is based on an English translation of a Bengali script by Sri Nirup Mitra. It centres on a young girl whose life changes owing to decisions made by an experienced surgeon. At the Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 19 June, 3pm and 6.30pm

Also read: In The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, Cage takes his face off

‘Seaside Sunrise’ at Hopshaus, Bengaluru

Stirring a new cocktail menu

Unique flavours come together with skilled mixology in a new limited-edition cocktail menu at Hopshaus, Bengaluru. The microbrewery has partnered with Stranger & Sons to whip up cocktails with Trading Tides Coastal Dry Gin. One of these is the Seaside Sunrise, a breakfast drink, with cereal, milk, butter, strawberries and coffee, which have been clarified to create a creamy texture. Sailing To Siam, on the other hand, is a tribute to the tom yum soup. Available at Hopshaus, Bengaluru, till 11 July, noon-11pm

‘Buddh-The Banyan series' by Aparna Bidasaria

The banyan tree as a motif

A new show, Falak—Meditations On The Banyan, looks at this majestic tree as a symbol of wisdom, protection, timelessness and civilisational antiquity. Curated by Uma Nair and presented by Gallerie Nvyā, it features 23 paintings by Aparna Bidasaria. “I drip the paint on my canvas to capture the cascade of falling roots, of the roots playing with the wind, I try to capture them stretching to meet the earth,” says the artist. At the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Bikaner House, Delhi, 18-25 June, 11am-6pm

Also read: A new book about artist PR Daroz's lifelong fascination with clay