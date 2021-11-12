A food festival, art shows and much more to enjoy this weekend

SOUTHERN FOOD FIESTA: Chef Vetri Murugan of Zambar is presenting the diversity of the southern culinary landscape at the restaurant. Titled Anna’s Southern Yatra, the food festival presents dishes from his travels through Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Goa in a traditional thali-style format for each state. At Zambar, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, till 29 December

From ‘Lotus Pond With Water Hyacinth’ (2020), by A. Ramachandran. (Courtesy Vadehra Art Gallery)

INTO THE LIGHT: Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting an exhibition of recent works, Subaltern Nayika And Lotus Pond, by A. Ramachandran at two Delhi venues. These works, created during the lockdown and moments of isolation, reshape his experiences with the tribal communities of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Shridharani Gallery, Triveni, 14-30 November, and Vadehra Art Gallery, Delhi, 15 November-12 December

Work by Roshni Bhatia. (Courtesy Method Kala Ghoda)

SEISMIC SHIFTS: A group show featuring four artists, Bhagyashri Dange, Roshni Bhatia, Arshi Sayed and Yashwant Singh, investigates the drastic changes that the past year and a half have brought about. In the exhibition What Remains, the artists question whether newness really blooms if something fades away. Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 27 November, 11am-6pm (Tuesday-Sunday)

Salad mix at Sunday Soul Sante.

SUNDAY SANTE: Sunday Soul Sante (market) brings together crafts, food, fashion and entertainment. And this time, Living Food Company, an exhibitor at the Sante, will be setting up an experiential store offering a range of gourmet fresh produce, bakery, artisanal groceries and kitchen essentials. At 1, Jayamahal Road, Bengaluru, 14 November, 10am onwards, entry fee ₹250

A RE-IMAGINED EXPERIENCE: The Taj Mahal, Delhi, has unveiled a redesigned avatar of The Chambers, its four-decade-old signature business club. The new features include Rayasina, a 60-seater restaurant, and seven meeting rooms. At the Taj Mahal hotel, Mansingh Road, Delhi

