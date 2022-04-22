A dose of art, music and immersive experiences this week

The folds of origami

Artist Ankon Mitra has used 15 kinds of material to create a suite of 22 works for his new solo, A Pilgrim’s Progress. Presented by Gallery Art Positive and curated by Uma Nair, the works bring together elements from art historical movements associated with origami. Mitra’s works straddle steel, aluminium and others to create a conversation between folds and material. At Bikaner House, Delhi, 26 April-5 May, 11am-6pm

A new space for dialogue

A new art, design and architecture venue, IF.BE, has opened in Mumbai. Previously an ice factory, it now houses exhibition spaces and a performance venue. The forthcoming shows include a sound performance by Isaac Sullivan (23 April, 8pm) and Opium Of Time, an analogue photo exhibition by Sunhil Sippy (26 April, 6.30pm). At Ballard Estate, Mumbai

Retro edit of SteppinOut's night market

High on nostalgia

SteppinOut, an experiential event curator, is taking residents of Bengaluru down memory lane with a retro edit of its night market. The event promises something for everyone, with a mix of antiques and modern products and collectibles. House of Cleoh, Sansukh and Indysutra are some of the brands taking part. The market is pet-friendly. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru, 23 April, noon-10pm

All about Dance

Performer Anita Ratnam will be delivering a talk to celebrate World Dance Day. The focus will be on Narthaki, the first-of-its- kind directory of the Indian dance community. At India International Centre, Delhi, 23 April, 4pm

Rehmat-e-Nusrat group

Sounds of Awadh

Since 2009, Amarrass Nights has been showcasing folk music and art in Delhi. Forced to take a two-year break owing to the pandemic, the event, organised by Amarrass Records, is back this year, with music from Awadh. Titled Mehfil-e-Tarranum, the event will see qawwalis from the Rehmat-e-Nusrat group and songs from Askari Naqvi. At Sunder Nursery, Delhi, 23 April, 7-10pm