Home > How To Lounge> Art & Culture > A dance biennale, Christmas cocktails and more for the weekend
Weekend Planner

A dance biennale, Christmas cocktails and more for the weekend

From winter cocktails to an N S Bendre show, dance and music performances, our pick of things to do

The Attakkalari India Biennial is on till February.
The Attakkalari India Biennial is on till February. (Cía. Daniel Abreu)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 24.12.2021  |  09:30 AM IST

FESTIVAL OF DANCE: The Attakkalari India Biennial’s 10th edition is on till February in a hybrid format: live performances, in-studio and online workshops, film screenings and talks. Dance companies from several countries will also conduct masterclasses. To register and attend, visit attakkalaribiennial.org

GHAZAL GHARANA: Rekha Surya, a practitioner of the Lucknow gharana of Hindustani music and a disciple of Begum Akhtar and Girija Devi, will be singing ghazals by great Urdu poets. Her in-concert explanations demystify poetry as she weaves music into the Urdu poetry of the 19th and 20th centuries. Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, Bengaluru, 26 December, 6.30pm

Try out the new selection at Juniper Bar, Andaz Delhi.
Try out the new selection at Juniper Bar, Andaz Delhi.

GAGA OVER GIN: Juniper Bar at Andaz Delhi has launched a selection of new gin-based cocktails and in-house infusions for winter, with flavours like clove, pink pepper, star anise, ginger, vanilla and cardamom and even more unusual combinations like coffee and honey, oak smoke and salt, and curry leaf salt and chilli. Juniper Bar, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

N.S. Bendre’s work is on show at the Vadehra Art Gallery.
N.S. Bendre’s work is on show at the Vadehra Art Gallery. (Vadehra Art Gallery)

MASTERLY SKETCHES: The Vadehra Art Gallery is hosting a show of the late artist N.S. Bendre’s work. The 51 works, from his son and artist Padmanabh Bendre’s collection, showcase watercolours and sketches that capture, in quick and bold strokes, his fascination with human bodies, places and nature. Many of these sketches are older versions of his full-size paintings. Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 12 January, 10am-6pm (Monday-Saturday)

The Little Theatre is holding a workshop on Sunday.
The Little Theatre is holding a workshop on Sunday. (Thelittletheatreindia.com)

LOVE FOR IMPROV: The Little Theatre, Chennai, will be holding its first in-person theatre workshop in two years. The workshop, conducted by The Little Theatre’s artistic director Krishnakumar (KK), will focus on improvisation techniques and physical theatre. Open to people aged 17 and above, it will be held on 26 December from 3-6pm and cost 2,000. Register on pages.razorpay.com/improvwithKK to attend the workshop

