A crafts market, art shows and other things to enjoy this weekend

CURATED DELICACIES

Ladurée, the luxury bakery, has introduced hampers, curated by experts, to celebrate the festive season. The collection includes a Napoleon pink gift box featuring macarons, tea cake loaf, assorted sable biscuits and a meringue box; a green variant with a lemon tea cake loaf and a pistachio meringue box, among other things; and a gift box of gold and silver macarons.

Available at 17, Khan Market, Delhi. Priced from ₹9,999-11,000

The appreciation kits are just right for an intimate, socially distanced Diwali soirée.

COCKTAILS AT HOME

Kick-start the festive season with unique gin and whisky appreciation kits by Svami Drinks. These come with a selection of tonic water, tasting wheels and pairing guides. The kits also include four new garnish perfumes of cinnamon and rosemary. The items come in a BYOB box, ideal for an intimate, socially distanced soirée.

Available on www.svamidrinks.com, pan-India shipping

The Mudita Makers Market is being held at the Bangalore International Centre.

ARTISANS’ MARKET

The pandemic has hit the crafts sector hard, with physical exhibitions on hold and large-scale order cancellations. The inaugural, ongoing Mudita Makers Market at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) hopes to offer some support. It is being held in collaboration with the volunteer-led movement Creative Dignity.

BIC, Bengaluru, till 23 October, 10am-7pm

IMAGINED WORLDS

What is real and what is fiction? What is physical, what is metaphorical? It is questions such as these that a new show, Dreamscapes, seeks to answer. Hosted by Tao Art Gallery, it features works by Argentinian artist Julia Romano, a finalist for the Arte Laguna Prize 20.21, and Mumbai-based Meghna Patpatia. The two combine existing elements with the surreal aspects of mythology and anthropology.

Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, till 25 November, 11am-7pm daily

‘Untitled’, anonymous. (Courtesy DAG)

THE COLOUR BLUE

DAG is presenting an exhibition that explores the nuances of the colour blue, which seems to be enmeshed into the very fabric of the country—from B.R. Ambedkar’s suit to the shades of the Koh-i-noor, Goddess Kali and peacock feathers—and the fourth colour in the Indian flag. Titled Indian Blue: From Realism To Abstraction, the show uncovers a range of practices to examine the history of the colour in India and the world.

The Claridges, Delhi, till 1 December, 11am-7pm daily

