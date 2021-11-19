A craft bazaar, theatre and poolside brunches to enjoy this weekend

SIGNATURE STYLES: No less than 101 works by 50 contemporary artists, such as Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar and Michelle Poonawalla, are on display at the Monalisa Kalagram in Pune, Maharashtra. The show, focused on their signature styles, is being hailed as one of the largest in the city in recent years. This marks Poonawalla’s first physical exhibition in her home city since 2018. She is presenting two works, Cosmos and Water Reflections. At Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park, Pune, till 24 November

Andaz Delhi has started an alfresco poolside brunch.

SUNNY BRUNCHES: The pandemic has truly shone the spotlight on outdoor dining spaces, and winters in Delhi are the perfect time to indulge in some sunny brunches. Andaz Delhi, for one, has started an alfresco poolside brunch, aptly titled Winter Sundaze. The menu features a selection of international cuisines, a range of grills, live counters and a section of cold cuts, artisanal cheeses and salad ensembles. At the poolside, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity; price starts at ₹3,500, plus taxes, 1-5pm

VIRTUAL THEATRE: The Theatre Management Company has been hosting the second edition of the Online Theatre Festival since last week. This weekend, watch a short play, Jagga Gunda, about a quick-tempered ruffian who falls in love with the beautiful Bindo and is at his wit’s end on how to win her over. The play has been directed by Anjana Rajan, a Bharatanatyam dancer and theatre practitioner, who divides her time between Delhi and Atlanta, US. 20 November, 8pm onwards; duration, 20 minutes; tickets available on Insider.in

Try out Nho Saigon in Mumbai for Vietnamese food.

A TASTE OF VIETNAM: From pho bowls to Bánh mì sandwiches, Nho Saigon is the newest destination for Vietnamese food in Mumbai. Styled as a bistro, it has a mead taproom, an array of refreshing cocktails and Vietnamese-style rice beer. The food—be it minced shrimps grilled on a sugar-cane stick known as Chao tôm or the crispy stuffed rice pancake named Bánh Xèoh—is reminiscent of the flavours of Ho Chi Minh City. Top it up with an invigorating cup of Vietnamese coffee. Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai; for reservations, call 7045122211

Kuteera 2021 is presented by the Crafts Council of Karnataka.

SPOTLIGHT ON CRAFT: From ajrakh and ikat to bamboo accessories and tribal jewellery, Kuteera 2021 is featuring handicrafts and textiles from across the country. Presented by the Crafts Council of Karnataka, the exhibition seeks to provide marketing support to craftspersons and give them a platform to showcase new designs, bridging the gap between craft communities and the consumer. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru, till 22 November, 10.30am-7.30pm

