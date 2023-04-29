4 exciting events for the week ahead From a rustic Italian feast to an affordable art show, the week ahead has a lot in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/4-exciting-events-for-the-week-ahead-111682745916426.html 111682745916426 story

A hearty Italian fiesta

Head to Caprese at Shangri-La Bengaluru for a selection of signature pastas and heirloom Italian recipes. For chef Simone Loisi, chef de cuisine at Shangri-La Singapore’s Waterfall Ristorante Italiano, has taken over the kitchen. The celebrated chef, who comes from Italy’s Puglia region and has been cooking since the age of 13, has worked at restaurants in Europe and Asia. At Caprese, Loisi is presenting heirloom family recipes in set lunch and dinner menus. The dishes include burrata Pugliese, spaghetti alle vongole, penne all’Assassina and crostata al pistachio. There are also Romana-style pizzas such as Bufalina, Verdure and Siciliana. Available at Caprese, Shangri-La Bengaluru, till 7 May

'Clueless Crosswords-C'. Courtesy: the artist and Vadehra Art Gallery

A show about belonging

Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition by Jasmine Nilani Joseph, an emerging artist from Sri Lanka. Titled The Sixth Diary, it features drawings, hybrid sculptures and animated videos. Joseph’s practice draws from generational separation from her family and deals with notions of belonging and dislocation. “The Sixth Diary embodies the intersection of the personal-historical and cites a version of events from Joseph’s point of view as the sixth, and youngest, member of her family,” states the gallery note. At the Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 19 May, 10am-6pm (Sundays closed)

Jamini Roy, 'Untitled', ink on paper pasted on cardboard

Affordable art

Method Kala Ghoda is showcasing the third edition of the Affordable Art Show, which includes a mix of contemporary, traditional, indigenous and vintage art. The highlights include works by masters such as F.N. Souza and Jamini Roy. Some of the contemporary artists, who are part of the show, include Gautam Bhatia, Sasha Sykes and Banoo Batliboi, while Venkat Shyam and Mahalakshmi feature in the traditional segment. On view at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 30 April, 11 am to 7 pm

Sketch book by Ganesh Pyne

Modern masters

AstaGuru's ongoing auction, ‘Masters Legacy’, is presenting a myriad creations from the country's most celebrated modernists. It features works by artists such as Nicholas Roerich, M.V. Dhurandhar, M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, and more, who shaped the narrative of modern Indian art. Leading the sale is a grand oil on canvas by Husain, titled ‘Paradoxa’. Also interesting is an exhaustive collection of sketch books by Ganesh Pyne, two of which hail from when he was a student at the Government College of Arts and Crafts in Kolkata. Masters Legacy can be viewed on astaguru.com between 29-30 April

