4 events you must not miss this weekend

A taste of the Himalaya

Savour the taste of the Himalaya at Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport, where chef Sherry Malhotra has put together dishes from areas such as Kashmir, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The food festival is accompanied by performances and demonstrations by musicians and craftspersons from Himachal Pradesh. Malhotra has worked closely with the hotel chefs to curate some of the signature dishes from these regions, from siddu and patande to thukpa and robust pahadi meat preparations. Available for dinner buffet at Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport, till 18 September, 7-11pm

A reading at Champaca Bookstore

A fun morning out with the kids

Enjoy a literary Saturday morning with your children as author Bijal Vachharajani and illustrator Rajiv Eipe read from their book, Kitten Trouble. The book takes young readers into the world of Sani, who is terrified of all animals. Her world turns upside down when her mother brings home an orange-white cat. The reading will be followed by art activity that will have children drawing out their fears and a kitten squashing them. Champaca Bookstore, Library and Cafe, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, 17 September, 11.30am-12.30pm

Maya Burman, ‘Farandole’, watercolour, ink and pencil colour on paper

An exuberant set of works

Visit Art Alive’s Games Of Life exhibit featuring Maya Burman’s recent work, filled with detailed patterns reminiscent of art nouveau traditions. “Maya Burman’s paintings evolve from a buoyant interplay of architecture and landscape. Gardens trail into interiors and brickwork arches frame forests, even as a parade of children animates the pictorial space with intimations of dance and music,” writes curator Ranjit Hoskote. The show is part of the Delhi-based gallery’s partnership with The Quorum Mumbai—a members-only club—as it attempts to expand its presence in Mumbai. The Quorum Mumbai, Lower Parel, Mumbai, till 31 October, 8-1 am

Anubandh-Connectedness

A classical evening

Attend a performance, Anubandh-Connectedness, by Bharatanatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai. Presented by HCL Concerts, this solo presentation is the artist’s response to the loneliness and trepidation caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Sarukkai focuses on the rejuvenating powers of the five elements and life-breath (prana) that connects all beings on earth. Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, 17 September, 7pm

