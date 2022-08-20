4 events you must not miss in the week ahead

Powerful moments

Rajyashri Goody, an artist and writer who documents the life and culture of the Dalit community through her work, will be unveiling a solo show, Is The Water Chavdar?, at GALLERYSKE in Delhi. It’s inspired by the transformative incident in 1927 when B.R. Ambedkar and 10,000 others marched to a water tank, Mahad, in Maharashtra and drank its water. Dalits weren’t allowed to do so, even their shadow touching it was considered impure. This came to be known as the Mahad Satyagraha. Goody’s show pays homage to this moment through ceramics, printmaking, paper pulp, and adapted recipes. On view from 20 August-1 October, 11am-7pm (closed on Tuesdays, Sundays by appointment)

Black pepper scampi at The Bombay Canteen

Nature’s bounty

The Bombay Canteen’s new menu is an ode to the monsoon, celebrating the local produce currently available in Mumbai, from white corn and banana blossom flowers to monsoon greens like cassia tora, sorrel leaves, morning glory and water chestnuts. Curated by executive chef Hussain Shahzad, the menu includes red cabbage thoran served with charred white corn, ravai cutlets served with Parmesan and banana blossom salad, raj kachori with monsoon greens, and roasted pumpkin kulcha. If you want to satiate your sweet tooth, order the coffee rasgulla sundae. At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Monday-Friday (noon-1am) and Saturday-Sunday (11am-1am)

An etching by Anupam Sud. Courtesy: KNMA

Enter the world of Anupam Sud

This is an exhibition that you simply must not miss. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket, is celebrating Anupam Sud's five decades of printmaking with a new exhibition, ‘Between Vows and Words’. The artist is not just significant for her consistent engagement with printmaking but also for her deep enquiry into the human form. “Anupam Sud is a grand master of chiaroscuro. The artist has over the years administered it to an intense, almost meditative and exacting investigation. But what are the sources and meaning of the strange life drama in Anupam’s world, a realm suspended between light and dark, theatric vows and broken words?” writes Roobina Karode in her curatorial note. The exhibition opens at the KNMA, Saket, on 23 August.

Breakfast skillets at Maverick & Farmer

An all-new breakfast menu

Coffee roasters, Maverick & Farmer, have launched a weekend breakfast menu at their cafe in Bengaluru for the first time. With a selection of smoothies, breakfast bowls and egg platters, skillet brekkies and pancakes, the menu caters to people with varied food preferences. The skillet brekkies, in particular, offer you a hearty one-pan meal, served hot on the table. The English Skillet includes veggies, wedges, chicken sausage, gravy and free range eggs. Tex Mex Skillet is a combination of sweet potatoes, refried beans, jalapenos, cheese and eggs. If you’re looking for some healthy treats, then check out the all-vegan oat milk and sourdough pancakes and the peanut butter cocoa nibs banana smoothie. Available at Maverick & Farmer, Bengaluru, between 9 am to 11, Friday to Sunday.