4 events that you simply must attend in the week ahead

Art in response to climate crisis

Sarmaya Arts Foundation and Ojas Art are collaborating on a unique group show, featuring works by 19 indigenous and contemporary artists. The idea of the exhibition, ‘Echoes of the Land: Art Bears Witness to a Changing Planet’, is to explore our fragile relationship with the planet. “As large portions of our planet are increasingly uninhabitable through searing heat, fire and floods, this powerful exhibition of Indian art turns a keen eye on the climate crisis and our fraught relationship with the environment,” mentions the curatorial note. One can see landscapes by Sumit Chitara, Zarina and Chandan Bez Baruah, which show what once was. Tushar and Mayur Vayeda show a path of hope by invoking the Warli goddess of fertility. On view at Ojas Art, New Delhi, from 3-20 November. The gallery is closed on Monday

From 'Hello World' at Method Kalaghoda

Pop culture meets satire

One comes across a sense of whimsy in Sujat Roy’s body of work currently on display at Method Kalaghoda. Titled ‘Hello World’, the series includes a portrait of baby Yoda from Star Wars and another one which shows Mahatma Gandhi wearing VR (virtual reality) glasses. “This body of work reflects vibrant elements from Sujat Roy’s ‘Randomly Accessed Memories’. The exhibit will display Sujat's artworks that are incredibly diverse and eccentric, and marked by a sense of wit and wordplay,” mentions the curatorial note. Roy is a New Delhi-based independent artist, who studied industrial design from the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Bengaluru. He brings together his fascination with pop culture and the Internet to create visuals that span painting, photography, graphic design, installation and video. ‘Hello World’ is on view at Method Kalaghoda, Mumbai, till 3 November, 11 am to 7 pm

The weekend bao menu at Klap

Celebrating the bao

Klap! is shining the focus on the bao with a vast selection of offerings. The weekend bao menu offers a fun twist on traditional Asian flavours. You can choose vegetarian options such as the pulled jackfruit one with spiced avocado, curry mayo, candied nuts, lime and sesame and the enoki mushroom and asparagus bao. Some of the other highlights include chilli crab and prawn variant as well the char siu, which features pork belly, green apple kimchi, hoisin sauce, sesame oil and scallions. On offer at Klap! Khan Market, New Delhi

A special Halloween dinner at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

A spooky feast

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is offering a special Halloween dinner at Honk and the Farmer's Basket. Besides special themed cocktails, you can relish some traditional dishes such as the pumpkin pie, devilled eggs, pumpkin ravioli with safe, and lamb goulash. On offer on 31 October.

