3 must-attend events in the week ahead

A hope for renewal

The Art Alive gallery will be presenting a group show, And Then Came Spring, featuring the work of five young artists—Meera George, Meghna Patpatia, Mahima Kapoor, Sukanya Garg and Vandana Kothari. The artists have experimented with materiality while addressing themes such as ecology, nature and femininity. “Through their vast and diverse visual practices, the artists present a rejuvenated perspective on the existing phenomenon of humankind that they explore through various mediums,” states the gallery note. The preview is on 5 April; the show will be on display at Art Alive, Panchsheel Park, Delhi, till 15 May, 11am-7pm (Sundays closed)

Chocolate ice cream with pecan crumb topping

Beat the heat

What is summer without a scoop or two of ice cream? The Magnolia Bakery in Bengaluru has launched new flavours: Each scoop can be paired with an array of toppings and garnishes. So, you can choose a ruby chocolate, made with vanilla ice cream blended with white chocolate and berries, and garnish it with a berry fruit crumble. Or opt for the hazelnut flavour, topped with toasted nuts. Some popular toppings include pecan crumble, chocolate and blueberry. Those who don’t relish dairy products can try out sorbets, such as the strawberry one. The hand-made ice creams are churned out fresh daily. Available at Magnolia Bakery outlets in Indiranagar, Sarjapur and Konanakunte, Bengaluru

The Urak cocktail menu

Celebrating urak

Slow Tide, a modern beach shack situated in Anjuna, Goa has launched a new urak cocktail menu to celebrate the rich heritage of the drink. Urak, which is the first distillation of the cashew apple, has been part of a Goan culture for decades and is milder than the feni, with its fragrant and fruity notes. It is available only for a short season, and hence the special menu runs only till late May. Available at Slow Tide, Anjuna, Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 1.30 am

