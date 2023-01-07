3 fun things to try out this week From an exhibition focused on the need for better cycling infrastructure to an evening of food and culture, this week has plenty in store for you /how-to-lounge/art-culture/3-fun-things-to-try-out-this-week-111673052802955.html 111673052802955 story

Two Wheels focuses on the need for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians

Cycle towards a better world

Two Wheels, an art exhibit by the Sustainable Mobility Network focused on initiating conversations about the need for improved cycling infrastructure in New Delhi and other cities, has opened at the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Through a series of paintings, installations and sculptures by artists such as Seema Singh Dua, Richa Kedia, Hari Krishnan and Nehmat Mongia, the exhibition focuses on the need for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians

Two Wheels is on until February 16 at the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, between 8 am and 10 pm. Call 75061 72920 or 90515 33281 for further queries.

A painting from the Christ series by the late Yusuf Arakkal

Christ on canvas

The Christ series, an exhibition of paintings by the late Yusuf Arakkal, will open at the Bangalore International Center this weekend. Some of the works on display include the Millennium Christ, an 8ftx8ft diptych portraying Christ with Afro-Asian features and a face turned away from the viewer and the Age of Innocence, which depicts Jesus Christ entering the composition through the nightmare of a lone child.

Food and heritage

The meal will showcase the best of Awadhi cuisine

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat will celebrate the 200th Birth Anniversary of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh on January 8, through an evening of a series of live performances and Awadhi cuisine. Kathak, Dastangoi and Hindustani classical music will accompany a meal showcasing Awadhi cuisine, which will include dishes like Ghutwan kabab, Tali gobhi ka salaam and Ulte Pulte, among others.

One can sign up the Nawab Wajid Ali shah's 200th birth anniversary experiences, which will be held at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat on January 8, from 7 pm onwards using the following link https://insider.in/shaam-e-awadh-i-the-westin-i-kolkata-jan8-2023/event.

