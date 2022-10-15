3 fun things to do this week

An evening of fun and frivolity

With over 100 performers, the opera Die Fledermaus is back at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. A production of the Hungarian State Opera, and sung in German with English subtitles, the performance takes one back to New Year’s Eve when Eisenstein is sentenced to jail for punching a police officer. He decides to evade jail for a night so that he can go to Prince Orlofsky’s party with his friend Falke without telling his wife Rosalinde. What follows is an evening of craziness and frivolity. Die Fledermaus will be staged at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Mumbai, on 16 October at 5 pm

A menu for hangovers

Abar introducing a hangover menu might seem ironic, but nothing is impossible in a world where the number of options for dining out is exploding. On Sunday, one of Mumbai’s hottest bars, Slink & Bardot, will unveil a Hangover Brunch. It has partnered with the Mumbai-based wellness brand REVIV, which offers vitamin booster shots, to design a “drip room” to nurse hangovers. The food options will include poached Turkish eggs, stuffed crab omelette and their signature ceviches. Go on an empty stomach, with ample curiosity. At Thadani House, 329/A, opposite Indian Coast Guard Worli Village, Mumbai, 16 October, noon onwards. For details, contact 9326965643

An immersive experience

Weaving Voices, an immersive mix of music, theatre and design directed by Roysten Abel, will premiere in Bengaluru on 21-22 October. The show, which features musicians such as Bombay Jayashri, Uday Bhawalkar, and M.D. Pallavi, Deu Khan Manganiyar, Rasika Shekar and Apoorva Krishna, among others, boasts of sound design by Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty and background visuals by Kannada theatre and film director K.M. Chaitanya.

The show will be held at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru, with shows at 7.30 pm on Friday and 11 am and 7.30 pm on Saturday. Tickets, starting from ₹500, available on Bookmyshow.com

Compiled by Avantika Bhuyan and Preeti Zachariah.