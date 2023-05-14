3 events to liven up the week ahead From a cutting-edge exhibition to an indulgent Mother's Day spread, the weekend has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/3-events-to-liven-up-the-week-ahead-111684042069298.html 111684042069298 story

Questioning reality

Method Kalaghoda is presenting ‘Lines of Inquiry’, an exhibition of paintings, interactive projections and laser-cut wall sculptures. This is a solo show by Ashna Malik, a New-Delhi-based multidisciplinary artist, who uses a combination of traditional and digital media to investigate ideas of perception, distortion, immersion and experience. Through her work, Malik nudges the viewer to question the nature of their own reality. “We rely on sight, sound, smell, feel, and tough to interpret the world, and as a result, we limit our ability to discern truth. We end up with a distorted, surface glimpse of something far greater than we can possibly interpret using the physical,” states the artist note. ‘Lines of Inquiry’ can be viewed at Method Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai, till 28 May, 11 am to 6 pm (except Monday)

The spread at AnnaMaya

An indulgent spread

AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi is hosting a lavish spread this Mother’s Day. In its signature style, the special Sunday brunch will feature farm-to-table recipes and local organic ingredients. The spread will include a mix of Indian and international cuisines, with a selection of fresh salads, artisanal breads, cheese and cold cuts. You can treat your mom to an array of dimsums, roasts, biryanis and grills, followed by a series of decadent desserts. The AnnaMaya Mother’s Day artisanal brunch at Andaz Delhi is priced between ₹3250++ to ₹5700++ depending on your selection of soft beverages, cocktails or sparkling wine. It’s open on 14 April between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm

Thai Trails

On a Thai trail in Mumbai

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is presenting a culinary showcase of Thailand through the food of Chef Neung from Phulay Bay, a Ritz Carlton Reserve. The festival, which is on at JW Cafe, focuses on seasonal ingredients from southern Thailand such as aromatic spices, coconuts, seafood, and more. Some of the dishes on offer include Khad Yud Sai (stuffed chicken eggs), Taley Tod (deep-fried seafood in chilli sauce), Larb Gai (Sour and spicy chicken with shallots, lime juice, fish sauce,chili, roasted rice and mint), Popia Luysuan (Fresh thai noodle wrap with thai herb), and more. On offer at JW Cafe, JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai, till 28 May, 2023.

