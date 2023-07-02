3 events that you must not miss this week From a pertinent play being staged at Prithvi Theatre to a new coffee menu, here is a list of must-attend events for the week ahead /how-to-lounge/art-culture/3-events-that-you-must-not-miss-this-week-111688280218961.html 111688280218961 story

Celebrating the Progressives

Nearly 75 years ago, a group of artists came together in Bombay (now Mumbai) to craft a fresh artistic vocabulary for a new India. Hailing from different parts of the country, they not just celebrated the spirit of a nation on the cusp of freedom but also the plurality of its people. Together, they came to be known as the Progressive Artists Group. A new exhibition, ‘Luminous Legacy’, organised by the Raza Foundation in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Progressive Art Gallery, —and conceptualised by Geeti Sen—is looking at the style of Indian modernism brought about by artists like M.F. Husain, Sadanand Bakre, F.N. Souza, S.H. Raza, and more. “This exhibition will not only be a tribute to their genius but also a testament to the enduring power of art to transcend boundaries and captivate our hearts,” writes Harsh Vardhan Singh, director, Progressive Art Gallery, in his note.‘Luminous Legacy’ can be viewed at Triveni Kala Sangam till 10 July, 2023, 11 am- 8 pm (all days)

Shoonti Kaapi

Monsoon in the ghats

The rainy season brings with it unique flavour profiles and ingredients. Maverick & Farmer, the artisanal farm-to-coffee brand, is celebrating the bounty of the monsoons with its new selection of beverages. The menu is shining the spotlight on ingredients found in the Western Ghats. Take for instance, the Shoonti Kaapi, a soothing flat white featuring organic palm jaggery and dried ginger from a coffee estate in Pollibetta, Coorg. Then there is the Kallu Hoovu Cappuccino, which pays tribute to the kallu hoovu, or stone flower, an aromatic spice used extensively in Malnad cooking and found in abundance along the rocky surfaces of the Western Ghats.The monsoon menu is available at Maverick & Farmer outlets in Ulsoor and Koramangala, Bengaluru, from 1 July to 31 August, 8.30 am to 11 pm

From the online show of 'Miah-Boy Diaries'

A play for the times

‘Miah-Boy Diaries’ started as a digital project in 2020 as a deep-dive into the trials and tribulations of a young man during the pandemic. Written and directed by Atif Ally Dagman, this one-man play looks at the protagonist's emotional, political and artistic journey, as presented through pages of his diary. It is now premiering as part of Thespo@Prithvi. The play is being staged at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, on 4 and 5 July, 8 pm.

