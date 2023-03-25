3 events that you must attend to enrich the week ahead From a novel menu that celebrates the cherry blossom to a new exhibition around myths and legends, these three events will liven up the week ahead /how-to-lounge/art-culture/3-events-that-you-must-attend-to-enrich-the-week-ahead-111679721567649.html 111679721567649 story

Celebrating the cherry blossom

‘Hanami’ or cherry blossom festivals are famously held all over Japan in Spring to celebrate the blooming of the sakura flower. This event draws travellers from across the world. However, if you are unable to head to Japan for this landmark annual event, then make your way to Wasabi by Morimoto at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, where the festival of spring is being celebrated through a range of culinary offerings inspired by the sakura flower. The Sakura Festival menu has been curated by Shimomura Kazuya and includes delicacies such as the Chilean sea bass sakura mushi, Oshinko Sakuranoha, kyuri and sakura soba. You can end your meal with a sakura mochi ice, created especially for the festival. The Sakura Festival is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, till 27 March. It is available for both lunch and dinner based on prior reservation

Also read: John Wick: Chapter 4 review: A relentless action film that pulls all the stops

Morii, Sagavassi (Rabari hand embroidery over patchwork)

Crafting a new art story

The Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai and Bougainvillea Gallery, Ahmedabad, are presenting a show, which lies at the intersection of art and design. Titled, ‘The Still and Sanguine: Stitches by Morii’, the exhibition features works by artist Brinda. “The exhibition celebrates the rich cultural heritage of embroidery as an artistic technique and a testament to the power of creativity and community,” states the curatorial note. Brinda is the creative force behind the brand, Morii, and is deeply passionate about textile art. She is equally interested in empowering women artisans in craft communities through textile collaborations. Through her art, Brinda aims to create “embroidery that transcends its traditional roots, producing visually striking pieces that embody the spirit of abstract painting.”Still and Sanguine can be viewed at the Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, from 25 March to 10 April, daily 11 am to 7 pm

K.G. Subramanyan, Composition 7, watercolour on paper, 1994

Revisiting myths

Gallery Threshold is presenting a group show, titled‘Myth-making and Divine Animals’, which revisits myths and legends and looks at them with a renewed perspective. The exhibition, conceptualised by Tunty Chauhan, features work by eight artists such as Anindita Bhattacharya, Avishek Sen, Debjani Bhardwaj, Dilip Ranade, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, K.G. Subramanyan, and more. "We have invited the artists to critically examine in myth the distinct character of particular cultures, to perceive universal patterns. While some regard myth as contemporary and ‘alive’, others think of it as ancient or dormant,” writes Chauhan in her curatorial note. The exhibition is on view at Gallery Threshold, New Delhi, till 5 April, 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday by appointment)

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Maestro in Blue, Dear Edward and more