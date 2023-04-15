3 events that set the tone for the weekend From a Sri Lankan food pop-up to a mixology festival, the weekend holds a lot of promise /how-to-lounge/art-culture/3-events-that-set-the-tone-for-the-weekend-111681533132615.html 111681533132615 story

Sri Lanka on a plate

Let’s start with dessert. There’s a dish named Island Sundae with coconut milk ice cream and caramelised coconut chips; and Watalappam Tart with coconut custard, candied orange and spices. To relish these, visit the pop-up, Kotuwa Canteen Takeover, at The Bombay Canteen (TBC) this weekend. Kotuwa is a Sri Lankan restaurant in Singapore by chef Rishi Naleendra. He has created ana la carte menu redolent with flavours from his home country. There are sambols, appetising curries and succulent meat dishes. Case in point: roasted pork belly glazed with kithul (Sri Lankan jaggery) caramel tossed with pickled chillies. Wash it down with cocktails concocted with Ceylon Arrack and native Sri Lankan ingredients. Forget intermittent fasting and eat well this weekend. Visit The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel, Mumbai, between 15-16 April, 12 noon to 1 am. For reservations, call +91 8880802424

'Beyond Plasticity'

Inspired by nature

A new exhibition, ‘Plastic Shapes’, cuts across geographies to bring together three artists of different generations and cultures. Eleni Stoelinga-Tsiapara from Greece, and Delhi-based artists Pankaj Guru and Priyanka Gupta are united not just in mutual respect for each other’s ideas but also in their response to the ecological crisis on the planet today. An avid traveller, Stoelinga-Tsiapara uses the universal language of emotions in her work. Inspired by the heritage and nature of India, her current body of art features harmonious figures, inspired by the leaves of the Bodhi tree, among other things. Pankaj Guru too works in three-dimensional art based on his perception of nature and the various life forms. “The sculptures that all three artists have worked on collaboratively do hold a very strong reference to Alberto Giacometti in the elongated forms that then transform themselves into geometric swirls and loops,” writes Georgina Maddox, who has curated the exhibition. ‘Plastic Shapes’ is on view at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 17 April, 11 am to 7 pm

Gin cocktail. Photo: Pixabay

Innovation with cocktails

Greater Than gin is hosting ‘Bars from Far’, featuring seven of the best bars and mixologists from across India. This ticketed festival allows guests to experience the possibilities of innovation and experimentation with cocktails. Some of the names in the lineup include PCO from Delhi, Americano from Mumbai, Cock & Bull from Hyderabad, Native Cocktail Room from Jaipur, Olterra from Kolkata, Cobbler & Crew from Pune, and Hideaway from Goa. On 15 April, 5 pm onwards at Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur, Bengaluru

