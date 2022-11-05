3 events that promise to liven up the weekend

The limitless art of A Ramachandran

Emami Art, Kolkata, is presenting a significant body of recent work by artist A. Ramachandran, in collaboration with Delhi-based Vadehra Art Gallery. Curated by R Siva Kumar, the exhibition titled ‘Songs of Reclamation’ features 240 works spread over three floors. One gets to see different facets of the artist—as a sculptor, a draughtsman, and a designer of books for children. Ramachandran has often called himself a ‘bohurupi’ in Indian art as he does not adhere to limitations. “Ramachandran is an artist who has an old connection with Kolkata. It is here that he found his first inspiration and subject matter as an artist. The exhibition of his work provides a rare opportunity for the city to know his work closely,” states R Siva Kumar. ‘Songs of Reclamation’ can be viewed at Emami Art, Kolkata, till 31 December, 11 am to 6 pm, closed on Monday

Sip & Paint at Sarjapur SOCIAL

A creative weekend

An afternoon that combines painting and mixology—what better way to spend a Saturday! Sarjapur SOCIAL is organising ‘Sip & Paint’, in collaboration with the hyperlocal experience curation brand Chill Sesh. Everything that you require to unleash your imagination, such as paints, brushes and canvas, will be provided at the venue. Artist Susan Halfhide will be there to guide you on this quest for creativity. You can follow this up with a session with an expert mixologist on how to stir up some innovative cocktails. At the Sarjapur SOCIAL, Doddakannelli, Bengaluru, between 12 pm-3pm. Tickets available on insider.in

Beer tasting experience

A curated beer experience

Trove Experiences, a Pune-based company that curates lifestyle experiences,is organising an evening of brewing and conversation. Participants are invited to explore small batch beers with experimental flavours. Experts will be guiding you through different styles of craft brews, and the finer aspects like taste, aroma, mouthfeel, and more, to elevate the experience. At Great State Dive, Koregaon Park, Pune, on 5 November, between 4 pm and 5.30 pm.

