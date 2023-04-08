3 delectable events that you simply must attend this weekend From a lavish Easter feast to the return of the Oota breakfasts, the weekend has never been more appetising /how-to-lounge/art-culture/3-delectable-events-that-you-simply-must-attend-this-weekend-111680930975239.html 111680930975239 story

A lavish Easter feast

O Pedro is hosting the Easter Feaster with a selection of full and half plates, drinks and music. The special menu features an array of warm, comforting dishes inspired by Goa’s diverse cuisines such as the pumpkin Acorda, smoked bone marrow toast, lamb baf-fad curry, Rita’s chicken omelette curry, and more. All the full plates can be savoured with a selection of sides such as the house-baked sourdough power, rice bhakri and Goan brown rice. The cocktails for this occasion have been created in association with the Goa-based Stranger & Sons Gin and Short Story Spirits. Some of the heady concoctions include the traditional Easter punch, Sour Story, Strange Gimet and Pedro’s Daiquiri. To add a special touch this feast will be Better Call Soul, a Mumbai-based band, which will play some eclectic music at the venue. Available at O Pedro, BKC, Mumbai on 9 April, 11 am to 4 pm. Select menu is also available for delivery

The a la carte weekend breakfast at Oota Bengaluru

Showcasing Karnataka’s breakfast traditions

Oota Bengaluru is bringing back the a la carte weekend breakfasts. The menu features a selection of dishes from across Karnataka such as the ragi roti-uchellu chutney(finger millet flatbread with Nigella seeds chutney), Bidadi-stylethatte idli served with lentilvada, tomato chutney andsambar, Davangerebenne dose and the Mangalore Bun, which is a traditional banana and cumin flavoured dish. The culinary diversity of the state is further showcased through a range of combinations. Take, for instance, the Tulu breakfast staple ofsajjige-bajil-sheera, a trio ofavalakki, or tempered flattened rice crisps,uppittu, which is a savoury semolina pudding andkesari bath or saffron-flavoured sweet semolina with pineapple. There is the lesser-known dish ofdapati, griddled multigrain flatbread with badnekai (aubergine) chutney. The a la carte breakfast is available every weekend, 8 am – 11 am at Oota, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Easter goodies at The St Regis Mumbai

Easter fun for the entire family

This Easter, The St Regis Mumbai is hosting a delectable experience for families at Seven Kitchens and Koishii. Some of the activities include an Easter egg treasure hunt, egg painting, and more. At Seven Kitchens, the all-day dining restaurant, the menu has been created by Chef Paul Kinny and his team. There will also be live stations for turkey carving, pancakes and French toast. The Easter special menus will be available at Seven Kitchens and Koishii, The St Regis Mumbai, 12.30 pm onwards on 9 April

