3 art and culture events that you simply must attend

The nuances of glass art

The Glass Maker’s Club is presenting its inaugural exhibition at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, Titled, ‘The Glass Menagerie, Contemporary Practices in Glass’, the group show has been curated by Kristine Michael. The club, an initiative of Ashwini Pai Bahadur from Artspeaks India, is a platform to showcase artistic innovations in the medium of glass. It hopes to bring together artists, writers and collectors in a bid to create more awareness and market for glass art. The exhibition features works by 20 artists such as Hemi Bawa, Atul Bakshi, Raghavi Bhatia, Nandini Datta, Rashmi Det, and more. In the coming months, the Glass Maker’s Club will be hosting many more such shows, discussions, workshops, studio visits and other activities around the genre. The exhibition can be viewed from 28 January to 2 February at the Bikaner House, New Delhi, 11 am to 6 pm

Vinoja T, 'Waves', needlework on bandage. Photo: courtesy Experimenter, Kolkata

Stitching memories together

Sri Lankan visual artist and activist, T Vinoja, is presenting her debut solo show in India at the Experimenter, Kolkata. Titled, ‘Anatomy of Remembrances’, the show is deeply personal, with the artist exploring how sites and material archives convey experiences of loss and displacement. Her textiles, drawings and installations are inspired by the stories of her family and those she met in refugee camps in southern India. “Her textile art, drawings, and installations examine how sites and material archives convey experiences of loss, forced abandonment and shattered realities, especially during the final chapter of the civil war in Sri Lanka’s North East and its prolonged aftermath,” writes Natasha Ginwala, curatorial advisor for the show, in her note. ‘Anatomy of Remembrances’ can be viewed at Experimenter, Hindustan Road, Kolkata, till 31 March

'Dastaan-e-Kathak'

Celebrating Kathak

Kathak Day Trust has launched a two-day festival to celebrate the dance form. ‘Dastaan-e-Kathak’, being held to commermorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Birju Maharaj, will be held at multiple venues across the capital. The event will offer an interdisciplinary and modern interpretation of the dance form. Dastaan-e-Kathak has been curated by dance exponent Shivani Varma, who is also the founder of the trust. The first day, to be held at Sunder Nursery, will begin with a restrospective and a walk down memory lane with photographer Innee Singh. Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali will persent a piece on Lucknow, followed by a musical tribute by Pandit Sajan Mishra. ‘Dastaan-e-Kathak’ will take place in Delhi, starting 3 February

