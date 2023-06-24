2 events to liven up your weekend

Celebrating the Tamate

The Beru Art and Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with the Aravani Art Project and Adavi-Parai Musicians, is presenting the dance production Taala Tamate. Choreographed by Dayanand Akhilesh, it’s centred on the tamate (also known as parai), considered to be one of the oldest instruments in India. The collaborative show aims to throw the spotlight on the hand drum that is an integral part of festivals and celebrations in south India but is not accorded prominence in mainstream music. The show will feature an ensemble of parai players, transgender artists and contemporary dancers. At the Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru, 24 June, 7pm; tickets available on Insider.

The Kebab Quest food festival at St Regis, Mumbai

The Kebab Connection

One of the most eye-opening experiences for food enthusiasts is finding similarities with dishes from other regions. The Kebab Quest, an ongoing festival at The St Regis Mumbai, has specialities from Lebanon and different regions of India and will perhaps help curious diners discover how kebabs connect them all. The dishes include Chicken Koobideh (minced chicken kebab), at Seven Kitchens, and Subz Shikampuri flavoured with Kashmiri saffron at The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar. The festival is on at three restaurants—Sette Mara (7-11.30pm), The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, and Seven Kitchens (both noon-11.30pm)—in the hotel. The festival is on till 30 June.



