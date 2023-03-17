World Sleep Day: How stress and change in routine cause sleep issues Although people understand sleep's importance, access to and awareness of sleep treatments is lacking /health/wellness/world-sleep-day-how-stress-and-change-in-routine-cause-sleep-issues-111679039056615.html 111679039056615 story

With increasing awareness about sleep’s importance for physical, mental, and emotional health, there is also renewed focus on sleep issues and various factors that negatively affect sleep quality. A recent annual survey by ResMed involving 20,050 participants from across Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Mexico, USA, UK, France and Germany looked at attitudes, perceptions, and behaviours regarding sleep health and how they affect overall well-being.

Although most respondents recognised the importance of sleep quality and how it affects overall health, an understanding of sleep-related issues is still lacking. The participants stated that electronic devices (40%), change of routine (37%), stress (37%), and financial pressures (37%) have led to a decline in sleep quality and caused adverse effects such as mood changes, excessive daytime sleepiness, and difficulty in concentration during the day, according to the press release.

Over half of Indians reported morning headaches or focus issues as symptoms of bad sleep and 67% have also said that stress has affected their sleep post-pandemic.

Interestingly, 58% of Indian respondents surveyed consider snoring a sign of good sleep. Although snoring accompanied by other symptoms is often associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related issues, it’s important to note that not all snorers have OSA. However, awareness about sleep issues such as OSA can aid in identification and solutions. Only 21% of males and 24% of females have been tested for sleep apnea, highlighting the lack of awareness of sleep-related conditions. Globally, 936 million adults aged 30 to 69 years (men and women) have mild to severe obstructive sleep apnea and 28 million people are Indians, according to the statement.

One of the most popular sleep aids is sleep tracker with 54% of millennials, 44% Gen Z and 40% Gen X using them. However, accessing treatment for sleep issues continues to be difficult with 97% of Indians encountering a barrier in the process.

Out of 5018 Indian respondents, 85% reported satisfaction with their sleep quality but overall, respondents revealed that sleep quality in 2023 declined by 22% compared to the previous year because of work-related factors such as work situations such as commuting, financial pressures, and changes in routine.

Although 89% of Indian respondents believe getting a good amount of sleep is important for the immune system, they are still hesitant about seeking treatment. Only about 20% of respondents said they would choose to consult a medical provider (20%) with the majority deferring to family or friends (57%) and online information (37%), for advice. The cost of treatment (32%) and fear of potential results (30%) remain the main reasons for uncertainty regarding accessing treatment, according to the press release.

