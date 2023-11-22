How work performance is linked to sleep A new study shows that poor work performance is linked to insufficient sleep /health/wellness/work-performance-insufficient-sleep-health-111700647959762.html 111700647959762 story

It’s well-known that sleep is essential for physical and mental well-being. However, in the hustle culture, it often takes the backseat. Over the years, several studies have warned about how lack of sleep can affect overall health and pose health risks. Now, a new study shows that poor work performance is linked to insufficient sleep.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Tsukuba, examined the association between work performance and lifestyle habits among Japanese employees. The findings showed that insufficient sleep was the primary factor impacting work performance in men and women. This was followed by a lack of regular exercise and eating late-evening meals.

In this study, researchers examined the association between 11 lifestyle habits such as smoking, exercise, diet, alcohol consumption, and sleep and work performance. While lack of sleep was a predominant factor leading to employees’ poor performance at work, smoking and skipping breakfasts also showed strong links, the university’s press statement explains.

The researchers suggest health education and workplace interventions should focus on improved sleep, exercise habits, and dinner timing. Lack of sleep not only affects job performance but has also been associated with health risks. For instance, a study published in the journal Translational Psychology in October showed that consistently sleeping less than five hours a night might increase the risk of developing depressive symptoms.

Another study, published in the journal Diabetes Care last month, highlighted how insufficient sleep can affect women’s health. It showed that shortening sleep by just 90 minutes for a few weeks increases insulin resistance, a risk factor for type 2 diabetes among women. Notably, this effect was even more prevalent in postmenopausal women.

Some simple lifestyle changes can help improve sleep. Setting a sleep schedule can help people have a fixed bedtime and wake-up time which can help bring in some consistency in the schedule. Ensuring fixed mealtimes and being mindful about eating habits such as avoiding drinking too much caffeine can make it easier to fall asleep.

Regular exercise can also help people release stress and energy. There is also a range of sleep tech such as brown or white noise machines which could help people fall asleep faster.

