advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Health> Wellness > Why you should be eating watermelon seeds 

Why you should be eating watermelon seeds 

Pumpkin seeds are passé. Try out these other super seeds instead

Watermelon seeds are great for you
Watermelon seeds are great for you (Pixabay)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 21.10.2021  |  11:30 AM IST

If you grew fearing that the watermelon seeds you swallowed would become a tree in your stomach, you're not alone; all our mothers told us that. However, besides the fact that watermelons grow on a vine and not a tree (sorry mom), it turns out that these little brown seeds are great for you.  For starters, at around 150 calories for an ounce, roasted watermelon seeds are pretty low calorie, offering you the satisfying crunch of a packet of chips without the saturated fat and sodium. They're also full of magnesium, iron, good fats,  and zinc.  So yes, great for hair, skin, bones and muscle recovery. 

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: Are protein bars really good for you?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Convinced? Here are some great ways to use watermelon seeds

Watermelon seed chutney

Fancy a delicious, spicy chutney to pair with crisp dosas or pillowy idlis? Stir-fry some roasted watermelon seeds with tomatoes, curry leaves, garlic and green chillis. Cook till the tomatoes soften, mixing occasionally. Add cilantro, let it cool, then whizz it all together in a blender with salt. Voila, your chutney is ready. 

Watermelon seed and peanut laddu

Roast watermelon seeds and peanuts separately.  Blend and sift the watermelon seeds; do the same to the peanuts. Mix them together, adding sugar and ghee,  Roll the laddus and decorate with dry fruits. 

advertisement

advertisement

Watermelon seed butter

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

This one is easy. Just blend the seeds in a blender till the oil separates. Add salt and it is ready, ta da. 

Also read: Ten ways to eat pumpkin seeds

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    21.10.2021 | 11:30 AM IST
  • TOPICS

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why blue light is bad for your eyes
  2. IT firms see rise in women leaders during the pandemic
  3. Succession returns: Are the Roys the new Lannisters?
  4. Can Kerala learn to live with snakes? 
  5. Why you should be eating watermelon seeds 

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement