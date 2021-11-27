Why we need different skincare routines for summer and winter

Are you the sort of person whose skin gets oily and itchy during summer and dry and flaky during winter? Then, your skincare routine may be at fault. Ideally, your summer and winter routine needs to be somewhat different, considering that both seasons affect your skin very differently. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain offers some tips.

Summer regime

"During summer, your skin is exposed to excessive heat and warm rays of the sun, which can cause the skin to become sweaty and oily," says Husain, pointing out that your routine in summer should leave skin feeling cool and refreshed. Also, since the skin's oil glands are more active during summer, acne and breakouts occur more frequently.

Exfoliation, therefore, is essential in summer." It is important to exfoliate skin on a regular basis to get rid of all the impurities and unclog the pores," says Husain, adding that this helps create a clean surface, enabling other products to seep in. "During summers, exfoliation with tomato works wonders as the tomato juice also aids in reducing oiliness and cooling off the skin," she says, offering a homemade remedy. "Take half a tomato and make it into a pulp. Then, add granulated sugar to it, and your nutritious exfoliator is ready to brighten your skin," she says.

Protecting skin from heat and sun is essential all year round, of course. But it is especially important during summer. "This can be done by using a good quality sunscreen that specifically has SPF 20 to SPF 25," says Husain, adding that for sun-sensitive skin, one can go up to SPF 40 or even 60. And yes, as she points out, one should apply it 20 minutes before going out in the sun. Also, drink plenty of water and rinse your face with cool water whenever possible, she adds.

Winter regime

In the case of winter, the cold and dry weather leads to dry and dehydrated skin, says Husain. "Application of sunscreen is still necessary for winters, especially nowadays since the UV rays are still intrusive," she said, adding that so is exfoliation. However, instead of tomatoes, you will need ingredients that help hydrate your skin better. "For instance, the best natural ingredients that can be used are oats and honey, granulated sugar and coconut oil, aloe vera and walnut powder," she says, adding that one needs to exfoliate only once a week in winter.

Don't forget to incorporate hydrating and nourishing mask, she says, sharing a recipe. "Mix half a teaspoon honey with one teaspoon pure almond oil and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water," says Husain, adding that this would help skin glow.