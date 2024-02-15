Walking, strength training can ease depression, new study reveals A new study shows that walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training are the most effective in easing depression /health/wellness/walking-yoga-strength-training-depression-111707991823650.html 111707991823650 story

A new study on depression treatement found that walking or jogging was effective for both men and women and strength training was more beneficial for women, (Pixabay)

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 300 million people worldwide have depression. Research on depression has shown that regular exercise is beneficial for mental health but there is uncertainty about what helps. Now, a new study shows that walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training are the most effective in easing depression.

The study, published in the journal The BMJ, supports the inclusion of exercise as part of clinical practice guidelines for depression, specifically vigorous intensity exercise. After analysing data from more than 14,000 participants, the researchers found that walking or jogging was effective for both men and women, strength training was more beneficial for women, and yoga was more effective for men, a press statement explains.

Furthermore, yoga was also more effective among older adults, while strength training was more effective among younger people. Although light physical activity such as walking and yoga provided clinically meaningful effects, the benefits were greater for vigorous exercise such as running and interval training.

Notably, moderate, clinically meaningful effects were observed when exercise was combined with antidepressants or aerobic exercise was combined with psychotherapy. This indicates that exercise could provide more benefits when recommended along with these established treatments, the statement elaborates.

According to the researchers, a combination of social interaction, mindfulness, and immersion in green spaces could help explain the positive effects of exercise.

Previous studies have also shown that exercise can reduce depressive symptoms. For instance, a study published in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine this month showed that resistance exercise training can help in the treatment of anxiety and depressive symptoms. This is reiterated by a study published in JAMA Pediatrics in January 2023 that suggested physical activity interventions as an alternative or adjunctive approach to alleviating depressive symptoms in children and adolescents.

Another study, published in the journal Mental Health and Physical Activity in January 2024, highlighted that combining mindfulness with exercise is key for optimal health. In a press statement, the researchers said lifestyle habits that focus on both physical and mental health are effective in lifting mood and improving well-being.