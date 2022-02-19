Tips to nurture your body, heart and mind

Hello and welcome to yet another edition of the Lounge weekend health roundup. We know you are serious about your fitness and nutrition. We hope that you are also taking some time off to nurture your mind and your soul. Our roundup for this week has stories for both your body and your mind. So, sit back, relax and read on to get more tips about living your best life.

Vegan? Try plant-based supplements to meet your protein needs

We all know that going plant-based is one of the best things you can do for your body. But, yes, it isn’t perfect: plant-based diets are notoriously deficient in Vitamin D, B12 and adequate protein. (No, dal is not a source of pure protein, it has plenty of carbohydrates too). The average, sedentary person needs around 0.8 gm of protein/kg of body weight; if you lift weights regularly or are a professional athlete or lifting weights regularly, you may need up to 2 gms/ kg body weight.

The best solution? Try out a plant-based supplement. In her piece, Medha Dutta Yadav writes about the varieties available in the market, the benefits of these supplements and the one big drawback—taste.

Why you don't always need to stay happy and hopeful through difficult times

Do you know someone who tells you, don’t worry, stay positive when bad things happen? Or maybe you are one of those people. Turns out, that whatever self-help books tell you, this isn’t the best way to process our feelings. “While their intentions may be well-meant, such phrases can cause alienation, distress and disconnect,” writes Divya Naik pointing out that the last two years have led to a surge in toxic positivity. She speaks to a number of mental health experts to decode the problem before concluding that responding to your feelings—good and bad—with authenticity is the better way to live life.

Why Wordle is so good for the heart and mind

Do you start your day with Wordle? Good for you. This simple word game is not just a lot of fun but it also truly engages people, offering them a feeling of collectiveness in these lonely times. Divya Naik speaks to experts to discover that Wordle helps create communities, sparks curiosity, provides a neurological boost and gives meaning to your day. “Wordle is it a perfect game for an era of instant, social communication, even over long distances (and across many time zones),” writes Naik.