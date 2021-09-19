Three meditation videos for a relaxing Sunday

Guided meditation is a type of meditation led by a teacher in person or via audio or video. Although Indians have meditated for centuries, and most meditative techniques and practices are rooted in Eastern traditions, most of us are new to meditation.

When you are starting out on your guided meditation journey, the best way to start would be to find a good teacher who can lead you through it, but in the absence of a good teacher (admittedly, they are difficult to find) the good news is, there are many excellent apps and videos that make it easy to get started. After all, mindfulness meditation – unlike, say, yoga – doesn't really require any particular skills or learning anything new. It is essentially all about learning a better way to do something we do unconsciously and mindlessly every second of our whoe lives – breathe.

Whether you're just starting on your mindfulness journey or well along on the path to it, these guided meditation videos are guaranteed to make you feel better:

10-Minute Meditation To Start Your Day

Written and narrated by John Davisi, a mindfulness life coach and speaker, this meditation video will kick-start your day with a burst of peace and calm.

Short 5-minute meditation by Calm

For those feeling-overwhelmed-in-the-middle-of-the-day times.

Relaxing Wind Down Body Scan: Switching Off for Deep Sleep

This video by Headspace will prepare you for a relaxing good night's sleep.

