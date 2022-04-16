Three great tips to manage your anxiety

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a quick reminder of some of the best fitness and wellness stories that we've published throughout the week. This week, we have three stories that, we hope, are extremely relevant to the current times. One challenges the pre-existing notion that health is dependent on your BMI, while the other offers some tips for anxious parents and children to get through the exam season. The third decodes the science behind L-tyrosine, a powerful amino acid known to help people manage stress, feel happier and improve their memory.

So, sit back, take a sip of coffee and read on.

Why BMI is a flawed way of determining health

Earlier this month, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath put out a tweet incentivising weight loss for his team members—anyone with a BMI less than 25 would get half a month's salary as a bonus. While perhaps his intentions weren't terrible, it does stem from discrimination, fat-phobia and body shaming. Weight-loss coach Jen Thomas points out that his attitude stemmed from society's discomfort around fatness and explains why health and size are not inextricably linked. "Body mass index isn't the only measure of fitness, obesity or body size," writes Thomas, who, in the same article, expands on why most ideal weight indexes are intrinsically flawed. "We need to learn to uncouple size and health. The world needs acceptance and not just of -someone's body size," writes Thomas. So yes, stop worrying about your weight.

How you can help your child battle test anxiety

Exams are around the corner, and pressure is mounting for students and parents alike. "Exams have always been a stressful time for young Indians," writes Divya Naik. According to her, 81.6% of secondary school students in India suffer examination-related anxiety (International Journal of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences, 2015). "And this number may have increased exponentially in the last few years," she writes, pointing out that students have been dealing with stress like never before, mainly because exams will be offline again after a two-year-long hiatus. She then talks to several experts who offer their opinion on tackling text anxiety.

Why eating cheese and chocolate is so good for you

Food can impact overall well-being, writes Medha Dutta Yadav, before delving into the science and effects of L-tyrosine. This powerful amino acid, which produces adrenaline and dopamine and is known to help increase happiness, improve memory, and manage stress, can be found in most protein foods like dairy, meat, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and soy. And yes, in treats like cheese and chocolate too, as well as in your cup of coffee. "High-quality coffee in moderation can also increase dopamine levels as caffeine can signal our body to produce additional dopamine. Little wonder that these are considered the perfect mid-morning pick-me-ups," writes Yadav.