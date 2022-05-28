Three fabulous tips to stay healthy

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge wellness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you our pick of the wellness stories we have published over the past week, lest you've missed any of them.

This week, we address three critical components of well-being: mental health, nutrition and exercise. From Jen Thomas's argument that all women should be lifting weights to Divya Naik's profile on an organisation that creates a community-based approach to mental health and another piece, also by Thomas, that explores how exercise isn't enough for weight loss, we've got you covered.

So what are you waiting for? Dive in



No, you can't eat what you like and just burn it all off

Another piece of cake?I'd love that; I will just need to run longer tomorrow.Yes, we can go drinking tonight--let me hit the gym first to burn it off in advance.I only work out so that I can eat what I want.Sounds familiar?

Jen Thomas, however, argues that "this philosophy may not do you any favours." According to her, you can't outrun a bad diet--it will catch up with you.She explores the basics of the energy balance equation, outlining why it is so challenging to use exercise to cancel out poor food and drink choices.She then lists some ways of controlling all-out weekend binges and introducing more balance in your life.

How to create a community-based approach to mental health

In an interview with Divya Naik, Daniel Lobo and Harmik Wilkho, the co-founders of the mental health platform BecauseYOU, talk about the platform's genesis, the need for a community-based approach to mental health and their growth plans."We have a deep belief in the power of working in groups which explains our laser focus on group-based work," says Lobo to Naik."We believe that working together is a win-win situation for our customers and us as practitioners."

Why women should lift weights

Are you the sort whose gym routine looks something like this: head over to the treadmill, throw around pink dumbells for a bit, finish with ab work and stretching? Do you avoid pumping iron because someone told you that it would make it look bulky? Or do you think yoga is enough because you think that the asanas will help tone you?

Jen Thomas dispels all these myths. "A woman's health and quality of life can be improved vastly by including strength training in her exercise programme," writes Thomas. Far from making women bulky, it encourages the remodelling of bone and strengthening of muscle and connective tissue, points out Thomas. "The overall result is staying active, longer, and injury-free."