Three excellent exercises for a bad back

Lower back pain, for me, has been like that toxic ex-boyfriend. The sort who pops in every year to say hello just when you think you're finally over him.

I'm never really sure about what triggers it: sometimes it's an exercise done with poor form or without a proper warmup; sometimes it is caused by sitting too long or too much time spent on the treadmill or cross-trainer with old shoes. More often than not, however, it is idiopathic, pain shooting up my spine with some innocuous movement--a sudden turn, bending down to pick up a pen or climbing a flight of stairs.

Over the years, I've learnt how to manage it. Avoiding impact, very heavy lifts, backbends or running--all of which seems to trigger the pain. When it arrives, despite being careful, I scale back on exercise, try to walk more, visit a physiotherapist and simply wait for it to go away.

The one thing that seems to help, however, or at least lengthen the gap between episodes is this great set of exercises. You can't do it, while the pain is intense, of course. But once the pain subsides to a steady dull ache, doing these regularly can do you a world of good.

Bird dog

Start in the tabletop position aligning your knees with your hips and hands with your shoulder. Maintain a neutral spine all through the exercise. Raise your right arm and left leg, continuing to balance on the other arm and leg. Hold for a few seconds and come back to starting position. Do the same on the other side Repeat 8-10 times for 3 rounds.

Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent, stacking your knees above your ankles. Place your hands on the side of your hips, either palms up or palms down Lift your hips off the map, ensuring your core and glutes are engaged. Lower it down, keeping the core and glutes engaged Repeat 8-10 times for 3 sets.

Superman

Lie belly-down on an exercise mat Extend your arms in front of you Raise your arms, legs and chest off the mat Hold for a few seconds Lower to starting position Repeat 8-10 times for 3 rounds

