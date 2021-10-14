Ten ways to eat pumpkin seeds 

The flat, edible, egg-shaped seeds of the pumpkin fruit, also called pepita, have been around for a long time: the ancient Greeks and Native Americans ate them. And with good reason-- they’re chockful of healthy fats, magnesium, zinc and fibre, among other things.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: Are artificial sweeteners safe to consume, and how much?

According to Avinash Rajapet, the Program Director & Head Trainer, Fitbee, these seeds are especially beneficial to women with PCOS. “PCOS brings its own set of diet restrictions for women trying to beat the condition, but including these pumpkin seeds in their diet during those times of hormonal imbalances can help improve health,” he says. In addition, he says that the seeds help reduce hair loss and cholesterol and cholesterol and also help decrease the risk of osteoporosis in women after their menopause. “Since they are a rich source of magnesium, they are excellent for bone formation,” he says. Apart from this, they are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps to improve sleep patterns, adds Rajapet.

advertisement

advertisement

However, do remember, since they are calorie-dense, one must be mindful of portion size. “Eat only a spoonful, no more,” he says.

Want to include pumpkin seeds in your diet? Here are ten ways you can do so

Use them as a salad topping. They are way better for you than croutons. Blend them into your smoothie for that nutty texture and taste. Mix them into your oatmeal or granola Use them to garnish soups, stews or curries Sprinkle them on that loaf of wholewheat bread before your pop it in the oven Roast and eat them plain as a snack—delicious and easy to carry. Make a pumpkin seed chutney or butter. Replace pine nuts with pumpkin seeds in a pesto sauce; you won’t know the difference. Try pumpkin seed chikki or brittle, binding them with jaggery, not sugar. Throw them on your rice or pasta dishes for that extra crunch.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: Try a recipe of Selroti to mark the Nepali festival Dashain