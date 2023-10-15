Gummy vitamins for kids: healthy or candy in disguise? Their appealing shapes and flavours make them an effective nutritional supplement for kids /health/wellness/sugar-free-gummy-vitamins-for-kids-benefits-nutritional-supplements-111697320135038.html 111697320135038 story

In recent years, sugar-free gummy vitamins for kids have become extremely popular with parents and guardians endorsing them. For, these appetising chewable supplements are expected to help bridge the nutritional gap existing in kids’ meals. Sceptics however contend that they are little more than sweets in disguise. This has led to a growing dispute about their effectiveness. Let's take a closer look at children's sugar-free gummy vitamins, their benefits and overall impact on kids’ health.

A tempting alternative

These chewy, fruit-flavoured snacks have a candy-like appearance and flavour, making them a tempting alternative for parents who have trouble convincing their kids to take conventional vitamin supplements. The appealing flavours and shapes make it simpler to persuade kids to include important vitamins and minerals in their daily routine.

High nutritional value

Sugar-free gummy vitamins for kids are designed to provide nutrients necessary for proper growth and development. Multivitamin gummies contain a variety of nutrients including but not limited to –

Vitamin A: Supports eye health and the immune system.

Vitamin C: Boosts the immune system and aids in wound healing.

Vitamin D: Essential for bone health and calcium absorption.

Vitamin E: An antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage.

B vitamins: Important for energy metabolism and overall health.

Zinc: Supports immune function and wound healing.

Although these vitamins and minerals can be attained with a balanced diet, many kids do not regularly eat the right variety of foods to satisfy their nutritional demands. With gummies, parents can feel better knowing they’re giving their children vitamins without added sugars.

The benefits of vitamin gummies

Blood sugar control: Sugar-free gummies are suitable for children with diabetes or those at risk of developing blood sugar issues. They wouldn't cause spikes in blood glucose levels, making them a safer choice for managing blood sugar.

Weight control: Excessive sugar consumption can lead to weight gain and obesity in children. Vitamin gummies contain fewer calories and can be a part of a balanced diet, helping promote healthier eating habits.

Less hyperactivity: Some children are sensitive to sugar and may experience hyperactivity or mood swings after consuming sugary foods or drinks. Vitamin gummies can help avoid these behavioural issues.

Allergen-free: Sugar-free gummies are often formulated without common allergens like gluten, dairy, or nuts, making them suitable for children with allergies or sensitivities.

So, are children’s sugar-free gummy vitamins healthy?

The key to ensuring that gummy vitamins contribute positively to a child’s health is moderation, supervision, and a focus on overall dietary and health habits. When used as intended, these supplements can play a vital role in supporting children’s growth and well-being, making them a healthy addition to their daily routine. However, it is essential for parents and caregivers to exercise caution, read product labels, and consult with healthcare professionals to make informed choices regarding their children’s nutrition. When used right, sugar-free gummy vitamins can be a sweet path to better health for your little ones.

Nonita Mehta is founder of Kiddoze, a nutritional gummies brand for kids.

