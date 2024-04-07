Self-help strategies to beat anxiety and stress On World Health Day, here's an expert's guide on what you can do to handle anxiety and stress /health/wellness/selfhelp-strategies-beat-anxiety-and-stress-dr-mukesh-batra-homeopathy-111712413679037.html 111712413679037 story

Everyone experiences some form of mild-to-moderate stress and anxiety in their lives. What's important is how we manage them. (Unsplash/Elsa Tonkinwise)

Sheila, a 38-year-old IT professional, led a contented life with her family. Her work involved long hours in front of a computer, often sitting isolated in her room while striving to meet stringent deadlines. This sedentary lifestyle and extensive screen time eventually manifested in distressing health issues.

Sheila’s symptoms began with sleepless nights, coupled with sporadic bouts of anxiety, often accompanied by breathlessness. Her anxiety episodes were triggered by mental exertion and improved notably when she sought solace in open-air surroundings, away from her computer and the confines of closed spaces.

Recognising the need for assistance, Sheila reached out to Dr Batra’s, where an extensive case history uncovered the root cause of her anxiety. A pivotal event had occurred eight months earlier when Sheila had a distressing altercation with her mother-in-law, resulting in emotional abuse. This incident left a profound impact, leaving Sheila persistently anxious about her children’s future and consumed by an overwhelming fear of death.

In addition to her emotional struggles, Sheila’s physical symptoms were meticulously documented. These included a diminished appetite and a heightened thirst for small quantities of water, which provided valuable insight into her overall health condition. After a comprehensive evaluation, encompassing her fear of death, anxiety concerning the future and her unique thirst pattern, the homeopathic remedy Arsenicum album was prescribed. Over the course of a month, Sheila exhibited marked improvement, leading to significant changes in her mental and physical symptoms.

In his latest book, renowned homeopath Dr. Mukesh Batra shares his holistic approach to combat various mental health issues. (Bloomsbury India)

Self-help

No one is exempt from some form of mild-to-moderate stress and anxiety at one time or the other. The greater our failure to deal with anxiety and stress, the worse it becomes. Therefore, how we manage or handle stress and anxiety is important.

The following strategies can help to keep anxiety and stress at bay:

1. De-focus on the negatives of the situation.



2. Try to bring some enjoyment into your daily activity or take a break from your routine.



3. Exercise regularly. Exercise or physical activity is one of the best remedies to reduce anxiety.

– Scientists at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America found that about five minutes of aerobic exercise can begin to stimulate anti-anxiety effects.

– Psychologists suggest that a 10-minute walk is as good as a 45-minute workout to relieve anxiety and depression.

– In one study, researchers found that those who do regular, vigorous exercise were 25 per cent less likely to develop depression or an anxiety disorder over the next five years.



Vigorous exercise includes:

– At least 2½ hours of moderate-intensity physical activity (e.g., brisk walking) every day.

–Each week, 1¼ hours of a vigorous-intensity activity (such as jogging or swimming laps).

–Jogging, walking, biking, or dancing 3–5 times a week for 30 minutes.

Setting small, daily, consistent goals helps.

4. Interact socially with friends. When you are extremely stressed out, try to remember how you feel when talking to loved ones and/or friends. Get in touch with people you know or don’t know, and exchange a smile.

5. Pamper yourself with positive feelings, entertain yourself and explore connections with yourself and with anxiety others. Make time for personal interests (‘me-time’) and hobbies.

6. Try to know yourself, the ‘real you’.

7. Read a humorous book. Or watch a slapstick comedy. Try to laugh and ‘laugh your stresses out’. Laughing aloud releases as much endorphins, the feel-good chemical, as a strenuous bout of physical exercise.

8. Speak to your professional homeopathic doctor, if or when things go out of control, or you are not able to manage or bring balance to your life with simple lifestyle changes.

9. Soya, walnut, green, leafy vegetables, potato, milk and milk products, cauliflower, mushroom, cucumber and eggs contain high levels of Tryptophan. These should be consumed in moderation.

Excerpted with permission from Feel Good, Heal Good: Staying Happy with Homeopathy, by Dr Mukesh Batra, published by Bloomsbury India, 176 pages, Rs.399.

