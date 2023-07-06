How a sedentary lifestyle affects older adults A new study shows how lack of physical activity can lead to lower quality of life among older adults. /health/wellness/sedentary-lifestyle-affects-older-adults-111688638659687.html 111688638659687 story

Physical activity has been linked to reducing the risk of diseases and improving chronic pain by previous research. A new study reiterates this and shows that a lack of physical activity among older adults is linked to lower quality of life

The new study, led by Cambridge University researchers, shows that an increase in sedentary time, such as watching TV, reading, or using mobile phones, can lead to a lower quality of life among those aged 60 years or above. The study involved 1,433 participants aged 60 and above. Their activity levels were measured using accelerometers. The researchers also measured health-related quality of life, which includes pain, ability to take care of self, and anxiety or mood. The results of the study are published in Health and Quality of Life Outcomes.

The findings revealed that people who did more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and spent less time sedentary had a higher quality of life. Commenting on the results, Dr Dharani Yerrakalva from the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Cambridge said, “Keeping yourself active and limiting – and where you can, breaking up – the amount of time you spend sitting down is really important whatever stage of life you’re at. This seems to be particularly important in later life when it can lead to potentially significant improvements to your quality of life and your physical and mental wellbeing.”

Yerrakalva further pointed out that more physical activity reduces pain in common conditions such as osteoarthritis and improves muscle strength. As mental health issues such as depression and anxiety are associated with quality of life, and physical activity could improve mental well-being.

Previous studies have pointed out several positive factors related to an active lifestyle among older adults. For instance, a 2022 study led by University of Pittsburgh researchers showed that older adults who remain active during the day are happier and perform better on cognitive tests. Another study by researchers at Simon Fraser University, published in 2021, showed that engaging in various activities, such as light exercise, can reduce the risk of developing dementia among older adults.

Some of the ways older adults can remain active include walking, cycling, gardening, dancing, or engaging in community activities.