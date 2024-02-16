Protein-rich breakfast boosts concentration and satiety: Study A new study shows that protein-rich meals increase the sense of satiety and this helps prevent weight gain /health/wellness/protein-rich-breakfast-concentration-satiety-111708081289855.html 111708081289855 story

It’s well-known that a healthy and balanced diet is essential for overall well-being. However, often there is a lack of clarity about what should be included in the diet. To better understand the importance of balanced meals, a new study explored the association between diet and cognitive function. The findings revealed that a protein-rich breakfast can increase concentration and satiety.

The study, led by researchers from Aarhus University, examined how different types of breakfasts impact satiety and concentration. For the study, researchers collected data from 30 obese women aged between 18 to 30 for three days during which they ate protein-rich breakfast, the university's statement revealed.

The findings, published in the Journal of Dairy Science, showed that a protein-rich breakfast with skyr (a sour milk product) and oats increased satiety and concentration. However, it did not reduce the overall energy intake compared to skipping breakfast or eating a carbohydrate-rich breakfast, the statement explained. Moreover, the participant’s performance in a cognitive concentration test before lunch was enhanced after the high-protein low-carbohydrate breakfast.

The results confirm that protein-rich meals increase a sense of satiety, which, in turn, helps prevent weight gain. However, they indicate that it’s not enough to just eat a protein-rich breakfast. It’s also important to better understand how to eat a balanced meal and engage in physical activity.

Previous studies have also shown that including a good amount of protein in the diet can be beneficial. For instance, a January 2024 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that women who consume higher amounts of plant protein develop fewer chronic diseases and are more likely to be healthier as they age.

Another study, published in the journal Obesity in August 2022, showed that Eating a larger proportion of protein while dieting helps to avoid the loss of lean body mass and also leads to better food choices. Reduction in loss of lean body mass is also associated with weight loss, according to the study.

Often weight-loss regimens include calorie restrictions and to follow these, some people reduce the intake of healthy foods. However, these studies show the importance of better understanding diets and the essential role of proteins.