How perceived sexism impacts older women’s well-being A new study shows that 1 in 11 women aged over 52 years who perceived gender discrimination reported more depressive symptoms, loneliness, and lower quality of life /health/wellness/perceived-gender-discrimination-women-wellbeing-111711016876355.html 111711016876355 story

The study findings show that middle-aged and older women who perceived sexism were more likely to be depressed and lonely (Pexels)

Over the years, research has shown gender discrimination and mental health are integrally linked. Now, a new study shows that perceived gender discrimination is associated with poorer mental health among middle-aged and older women.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, surveyed over 3,000 middle-aged and older women living in England to better understand the relationship between their well-being and gender discrimination. The findings showed that 1 in 11 women aged over 52 years who perceived gender discrimination reported more depressive symptoms, loneliness, as well as lower quality of life, a press statement revealed.

Also read: Why Indian women are still dreaming of gender equality

Among the surveyed women, 9.2% reported perceived gender discrimination, most commonly in situations where they were treated with less respect or courtesy, the statement elaborated.

The results showed that middle-aged and older women who perceived sexism were more likely to be depressed and lonely compared to those who did not. These former also reported low levels of life satisfaction and poor quality of life, the researchers added in the statement. According to them, the findings are particularly concerning as they indicate a constant impact of gender-based discrimination on mental health and well-being.

The study also found evidence for the tendency to minimise or deny personal discrimination among women, which in turn, affected their mental well-being. This denial is often rooted in society’s tendency to dismiss women’s concerns as an overreaction or as a way to uphold deep-rooted gender biases.

“These findings highlight the need to reduce sexism, promote equality and plausibly benefit mental wellbeing too. Indeed, there is evidence that women living in more gender-equal societies have better mental wellbeing,” the researchers wrote in the paper. They further added that perceptions of discrimination can “act as a springboard for building collective movements to bring about social change.”

Previous studies have also shown that discrimination can increase the risk of mental health issues among people. For instance, a 2021 study by researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that people who experienced frequent discrimination were about 25% more likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness and twice as likely to develop severe psychological distress.

Furthermore, the UCLA study, published in the journal Pediatrics, found that people who experienced discrimination had a 26% greater risk for poor health.

These studies shed light on the severe and far-reaching impact of discrimination. The new study, specifically, highlights how sexism can lead to a concerning decline in women's well-being.