The tangled link between obesity and mental health

It might overtly not appear to be so, but there's an inextricable connection between obesity and mental health. There's enough scientific research out there that can be used to prove the verity of this statement. For instance, in an article titled, The Psychosocial Burden of Obesity, the writers David B. Sarwer, PhD and Heather M. Polonsky, BS cite several comprehensive reviews that suggested that between 20% and 60% of persons with obesity, and extreme obesity in particular, suffer from a psychiatric illness. Let's take a close look at the evidence that links obesity and mental health, explore how they impact each other and what can be done to c
Understanding the Obesity-Mental Health link
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), obesity is having a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or higher than 30.0. It is a complex condition resulting from various factors, including genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Mental health, on the other hand, refers to a person's emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Mental health conditions can range from mild to severe and can include anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder among others.
Research suggests that individuals with obesity have a 55% increased risk of developing depression over time. Conversely, people who suffer from depression are 58% more likely to develop obesity. This compelling evidence suggests that addressing one condition may positively impact the other.
Can obesity lead to mental health problems?
Recent studies have highlighted a strong direct correlation between obesity and depression due to the physiological and psychological factors associated with excess body weight. Hormonal imbalances, chronic inflammation, and a negative body image can contribute to depression in obese individuals, leading to a complex interplay between physical and mental health. Obesity can lead to mental health problems due to various interconnected factors such as:
All these behaviours profoundly affect an individual's relationship with food and body image, requiring comprehensive psychological, nutritional, and medical support for recovery. Early detection and professional intervention are vital for effectively managing and treating these mental health conditions and promoting overall well-being.
So, how does one break the cycle?
To address the complex interplay between obesity and mental health, a holistic approach is needed that includes the following steps:
The relationship between obesity and mental health is multifaceted, with a complex interplay of biological, psychological and social factors. It is crucial to approach these issues with empathy, understanding and evidence-based strategies. By recognising the bidirectional connection and implementing integrated treatment approaches, a more compassionate and effective approach can be drawn to support individuals dealing with these challenging conditions.
Dr Aman Priya Khanna is a General, Laser, Bariatric, and Minimal Access Surgeon. He is also co-founder and medical director of HexaHealth.
