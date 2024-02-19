A new tool detects early signs of burnout In a new study, researchers have introduced a novel tool, Burnout Assessment Tool (BAT), that identifies people at high risk of burnout /health/wellness/new-tool-early-signs-burnout-111708339253782.html 111708339253782 story

The new tool is designed to identify people at risk of burnout by measuring exhaustion, mental distancing, cognitive and emotional impairment (Pexels)

Burnout has become an increasing concern for people across the world who are constantly trying to balance their professional and personal lives. Burnout, which refers to feelings of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion, can have a severe impact on people’s health. To detect the early warning signs, Norwegian researchers are working on a new tool to identify people at high risk of burnout.

The study, led by researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, introduces a novel tool, the Burnout Assessment Tool (BAT). It is designed to identify people at risk of burnout by measuring exhaustion, mental distancing, cognitive and emotional impairment. Currently, BAT is being tested in over 30 countries. It aims to make early intervention possible and prevent the long-term effects of burnout, which range from physical to psychological issues, the university's press statement explains.

Also read: 5 ways to deal with burnout at work

The warning signs can be detected early and not addressing them on time can lead to long-term consequences, the researchers explain in the statement. The physical and psychological effects of burnout include cardiovascular disease, pain related to musculoskeletal injuries, sleeping problems, and depression.

Currently, there is no international standard for measuring burnout. BAT helps identify people who need the most urgent follow-up so that the risk of burnout can be reduced, the statement explains. The researchers also found that the tool works regardless of gender.

"For entertainment and educational purposes, interested parties can use our online tool to test if they are at risk of burnout," study author Marit Christensen says in the statement. However, the tool only indicates a risk and does not provide any type of formal diagnosis or medical advice, the researchers clarify.

Previously, a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology in November 2022, introduced a visual tool, 'Matches Measure: A Visual Scale of Job Burnout' to assess job burnout quickly and easily. It aimed to enable managers and organizations to better understand how prevalent job burnout is amongst their employees and how it fluctuates over time.

These tools indicate an increasing need to understand burnout, how it affects different aspects of people’s lives, and determine appropriate interventions.

Also read: How joy can help reduce job burnout