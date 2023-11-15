How to navigate loneliness and chart a path towards self-discovery Instead of viewing it as an insurmountable problem, make friends with loneliness to develop a stronger connection with your Self /health/wellness/navigating-loneliness-solitude-social-isolation-self-discovery-selfawareness-111699980369662.html 111699980369662 story

Self awareness and self-reflection are critical in dealing with loneliness, so take time to understand every facet of yourself (Unsplash/Anthony Intraversato)

Amidst the noise-ridden urban lives and ever-connected digital landscapes of the 21st century, there’s a terrain that is often overlooked and is yet intimately familiar to us all – loneliness. It can weigh heavy on the psyche, but if handled with care, within this aloneness lies a journey of profound self-discovery and resilience waiting to be unraveled. Luke Coutinho, holistic nutrition and lifestyle coach and founder of You Care - All About YOU, explains how to navigate loneliness effectively and tap its transformative power for a meaningful tomorrow.

Understanding the difference between loneliness and solitude

Loneliness and solitude may seem similar on the surface, as both involve being alone, but they have distinct differences in their emotional and psychological experiences. Solitude is a physical reality, while loneliness is an emotional state, a feeling of being disconnected even in a crowd. Both loneliness and solitude can be your best friends if you know how to harness them. “It is within this space that we can connect or reconnect with ourselves, listen to our inner voice, and let intuition guide us. It is continually trying to communicate with us but is often drowned out by our connections with the outside world,” explains Coutinho.

Also read: The power of poetry in helping fight loneliness

Where does loneliness stem from?

In the intricate tapestry of the human experience, loneliness can take the form of a tangled knot that leaves people, regardless of background, circumstances, or age, grappling. But where does this insidious state of being come from? Does it happen to us? Or is it something that we've always carried inside us? Many factors could lead to loneliness, some that are in our control and some that we have no hold on,” Coutinho says, before listing down the main reasons.

Social isolation: Physical isolation from friends and family can be a significant factor. This can result from geographic distance, lack of mobility, or other barriers to in-person social interaction. A lot of individuals experienced this during the pandemic.

Loss of loved ones: The death of a loved one, the end of a close relationship, or estrangement from family and friends can trigger loneliness.

Lack of social skills: Difficulty in making and maintaining connections due to an introverted nature, low self-worth and confidence levels, or social anxiety can lead to isolation.

Life transitions: Major life changes, like moving to a new place, starting a new job, or retirement, can disrupt one’s social circle and lead to feelings of loneliness.

Mental health issues: If someone is already suffering from depression and social anxiety, it can make it challenging to engage with others and, hence, foster feelings of isolation.

Technology: Paradoxically, despite our digital connections, excessive use of technology and social media can lead to loneliness by substituting online interactions for real-life socialising.

Ageing: As people grow older, they may face increased social isolation due to health issues, retirement, or the loss of friends.

Work-Life imbalance: An overwhelming focus on work and career can sometimes leave little room for personal relationships, contributing to loneliness.

STEPS TO NAVIGATE LONELINESS

Self-awareness and self-reflection: Self awareness and self-reflection are critical in dealing with loneliness. It is essential to find the time to understand yourself, your needs, and wishes so as to discover connections and activities that offer contentment. Coutinho elaborates, “Self-discovery allows you to identify your emotional needs and desires. By understanding what you truly seek in relationships and connections, you can make more intentional choices about who to connect with and how. It helps to build self-esteem and self-worth.”

When you appreciate and value yourself, you become more confident in seeking and maintaining meaningful relationships, reducing the risk of loneliness. Self-reflection, Coutinho points out, encourages personal growth and self-improvement. “By examining your behaviour, attitude, and beliefs, you can work on areas contributing to your feelings of loneliness and make positive changes. It can help you discover your passions and purpose in life,” he says.

Also read: Why you should step out for a ‘silent walk’

Building meaningful connections: A significant tool to combat loneliness is to reduce clutter and build only meaningful connections. Though it may seem daunting, some practical steps can help cultivate genuine relationships. Start with laying boundaries that people cannot trample over. Coutinho adds, “Self-discovery can help you identify boundaries crucial for your emotional well-being. Setting healthy boundaries with others can protect you from harmful or draining relationships, alleviating loneliness.” Look for qualities and values in a person that are akin to yours. It’s always better to have a few meaningful bonds than a network of superficial relationships.

Pursue your passion and interests: “Engage in activities you are passionate about,” advocates Coutinho. Pursuing hobbies and interests can provide a sense of purpose and introduce you to like-minded individuals. “Use social media to connect with people, but do not let it replace in-person or meaningful offline connections,” he adds.

Seek support: At times, navigating loneliness might be much more challenging than you imagine. Do not be afraid to seek support through therapy or counselling. It will offer a safe space to gain insights, understand complex emotions and develop ways to overcome the feeling of emptiness and loneliness. Seeking professional help is not a stigma any more. In fact it is a step towards creating a more content life.

“Remember that wading through loneliness is a process that takes time and effort. It is perfectly normal to experience loneliness at some point in life, but it does not reflect on your self-worth,” notes Coutinho. He believes that by implementing these simple tools, one can navigate loneliness more effectively and work towards building meaningful connections and a stronger support network.

Loneliness is not just a fleeting feeling of isolation or sadness. In the quiet corners of your mind, it can cast long looming shadows. However, by understanding the roots of loneliness and using it to explore the depths of your emotions, fears, and desires, you can find the most profound connection of them all – the connection with yourself.

Shweta Dravid is a self confessed explorer who writes on travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.

Also read: The invisible effect of stress on your blood sugar levels