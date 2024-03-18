How a new nasal spray could reduce severity of sleep apnea A new bedtime nasal spray could reduce the severity of sleep apnea in people and lower their blood pressure /health/wellness/nasal-spray-sleep-apnea-blood-pressure-111710755895298.html 111710755895298 story

The new potassium blocker nasal spray shows the potential to be an alternative solution. (Pexels)

It’s well-known that sleep apnea can affect daily functioning, heart health and quality of life. Now, researchers have discovered a bedtime nasal spray which could reduce the severity of sleep apnea in people and lower their blood pressure.

A new study, led by researchers from Flinders University, could help millions of people around the world affected by sleep apnea, a condition wherein breathing stops and restarts many times while asleep.

Treatment options for sleep apnea are limited and while continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines remain a popular choice, many people struggle with it. The new potassium blocker nasal spray shows the potential to be an alternative solution, the university's press statement explained.

"Potassium channel blockers are a class of drugs that block the potassium channel in the central nervous system. When used in a nasal spray, the blockers have the potential to increase the activity of the muscles that keep the upper airway open and reduce the likelihood of the throat collapsing during sleep," lead author Amal Osman said in a statement.

The researchers tested the nasal spray on 10 people and seven of them reported a reduction in the frequency of upper airway collapsing episodes during sleep and lower blood pressure the next morning.

In India, 104 million Indians have obstructive sleep apnea, and 47 million have moderate to severe OSA, an October 2023 study by AIIMS New Delhi revealed. The findings were published in Sleep Medicine Reviews.

However, the number of people seeking sleep apnea treatment is low. The latest 2024 ResMed Sleep Survey, involving 5,000 Indian respondents, found that only 48% have started or are due to begin treatment for sleep apnea and 32% haven't sought any help yet. The new nasal spray could nudge more people toward accessing treatment for sleep apnea.

