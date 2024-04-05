How to tackle mental health issues when you are a celebrity

Have you ever had a lurking fear that everyone was looking at you? Psychologists call this the ‘spotlight effect’. It’s a psychological phenomenon that explains why people tend to believe they are being noticed more than they really are. Nowhere is this more prominent than in the film, and more recently, the influencer/content creator industry, where being in the limelight is a daily affair.
By nature, humans – whether famous or not – are prone to seeking external validation. However, this need to seek approval from someone outside of ourselves can be unpredictable, and might not be sustainable. This explains why public figures, who rule on big screens or Instagram, are naturally susceptible to mood and self-esteem challenges. Mistakes or perceived flaws can have bigger repercussions as they are always in the spotlight. This makes them susceptible to stress from factors that are beyond their control.
For most people, irrespective of their stature, common strategies to cope with stress involve an ‘avoidant’ rather than ‘accept and process feelings’ approach. An increased sense of vulnerability, combined with the relentless glare of the limelight, can cause excessive tension and anxiety, driving individuals to seek refuge in substances such as drink or drugs as a means of escape. Additionally, long working hours leaves them with little time for self-care and seeking therapy. When hard-pressed looking for solutions, what can public figures do to focus on their well-being? Here are some guidelines:
Mental health challenges don’t discriminate. That being said, public figures are more susceptible due to constant attention from media and their fans. In such a scenario, practices such as setting time aside for self care, making time for other interests and speaking up about their struggle, can prove extremely useful in maintaining a balanced life.
Aanandita Vaghani is a mental health therapist and founder of UnFix Your Feelings clinic in Mumbai.
