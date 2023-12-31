Why you should make meditation a part of your daily work routine Taking time out to meditate for a short time everyday can strengthen your immunity and enhance your ability to manage pressure /health/wellness/meditation-workplace-mental-health-stress-anxiety-mind-body-connection-111704011476820.html 111704011476820 story

Today's contemporary workplaces demand a strong emphasis on accomplishing productivity, innovation, and excellence. However, soaring stress levels and mental health challenges have made it evident that one's well-being, especially mental well-being, is a critical aspect that cannot be overlooked or neglected.

Also read: Daydreaming might be good for you, says study

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15% of working-age adults across the globe experience mental disorders. Without proper support, mental health conditions can hamper our work performance, productivity, self-confidence, and personal identity. WHO also reveals that 12 billion working days are lost every year to depression and anxiety alone, and the global economy suffers a loss of $1 trillion annually due to reduced productivity induced by depression and anxiety.

While the demands of diverse professions can be overwhelming, an effective way to enhance our mental well-being, satisfaction and productivity is to practice meditation at the workplace. Practising meditation dates back to ancient civilisations and transcends geographical barriers. Today, this ancient practice has been embraced across the globe, owing to the plethora of benefits it delivers, including combating stress, depression and anxiety.

Furthermore, meditation has also proven to be an effective tool in reducing workplace pressure and anxiety. By taking the time to meditate, we can enhance our ability to manage pressure, leading to better job performance and career satisfaction.

Experiencing stress is inevitable

Stress is an unavoidable aspect of today's work culture. The necessity to meet deadlines, accomplish goals, and compete in a fast-paced environment can adversely affect one's mental health. However, if not managed effectively, this can lead to serious health concerns like depression and heart disease. In this regard, meditation is a highly effective strategy to address our mental, emotional, and physical well-being. While making it an individual practice is good, by motivating employees to embrace meditation, organisations too can set the foundation for preventing and mitigating the detrimental effects of stress and foster a positive work culture.

The mind-body connection

Interestingly, meditation offers more than just enhancing mental and emotional well-being. Numerous studies have shown that regular meditation can improve physical health by strengthening the immune system and keeping one active. This not only results in better performance at the workplace but also allows us to enjoy a fruitful and healthy life.

Elevates mood

Another crucial benefit of incorporating meditation in one's workplace is enjoying an elevated mood. Since a positive mood is essential in interacting with the world around us, meditation nurtures a significant emotional balance and resilience, which can help us to better manage the challenges of daily life. Moreover, it also enables us to accomplish daily tasks with higher confidence and optimism.

Cultivates strong personal and professional bonds

Meditation not only improves the mental and physical well-being of an individual, it also leads to a positive impact on their relationships with others. By promoting mindfulness and emotional intelligence, it boosts our professional and personal relationships, paving the way for a successful career and personal life. Also, individuals who practice meditation cultivate greater acceptance towards their colleagues, contributing to a positive and harmonious workplace environment.

Raman Mittal is the co-founder of tech services company, ToTheNew, and meditation app, Idanim.

Also read: The 2023 wellness trends that aren’t good for your health